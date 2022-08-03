WindRose Health Investors Makes Strategic Investment in BPD

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its strategic investment in BPD, LLC ("BPD" or the "Company"), a hospital- and health system-focused provider of data-driven marketing solutions. Hospitals and health systems engage BPD to develop brand strategy, execute high-ROI precision marketing services, develop campaigns and creative content, and execute omnichannel media strategies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WindRose partnered with BPD's founders to recapitalize the business to support future growth. With WindRose's investment, BPD is well-positioned to further accelerate its impressive growth, drawing on WindRose's experience investing in data driven marketing solutions within healthcare. Jason Brown, BPD CEO and co-founder, and the BPD management team will continue to lead the Company and will remain significant shareholders.

"We are very excited to partner with WindRose as BPD begins its next chapter," said Mr. Brown. "We believe that our partnership with WindRose allows BPD to continue creating and executing impactful strategies that drive meaningful value to our clients while also focusing attention on new service offerings and exploring unique avenues for growth. On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems realize now more than ever the need for marketing partners who are great at three things: 1) inspiring internal and external audiences; 2) driving transformative growth across their high-margin services; and 3) adopting modern, data-driven performance marketing strategies to attract new patients. WindRose's experience and prior success working with innovative and high growth healthcare marketing services businesses made them our partner of choice."

"BPD's deep understanding of the healthcare industry, unique approach to data driven marketing, and proven track-record of collaborating with clients to evolve their service offerings differentiates them from other outsourced marketing providers," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose. "We believe the strategic value BPD provides to its clients will allow the Company to continue its robust growth trajectory as they enter new markets and expand their service offerings. We are excited to partner with Jason Brown, Jessica Schmidt and the rest of the BPD team as they continue to build upon the differentiated platform they have created."

Canaccord Genuity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to BPD. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A. acted as legal advisor to BPD.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $2.6 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

About BPD, LLC (BPD)

Founded in 2002 and based in Boca Raton, FL, BPD is a full-service marketing services agency representing hospitals and health systems across the United States. For more information, please visit www.bpdadvertising.com.

