Windsor Private Capital Acquires Class A Shares of Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership ("Windsor") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 2,500 Class A shares ("Class A Shares") of Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation"), representing approximately 0.03% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares (as reported in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis dated February 16, 2021), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate price of $4,925, being $1.97 per Class A Share.

On March 22, 2021, Windsor filed an early warning report disclosing that it beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 1,024,800 Class A Shares, representing approximately 14.00% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares (as reported in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis dated February 16, 2021). Following the Acquisition, Windsor beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 1,171,200 Class A Shares, representing approximately 16.00% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares (as reported in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis dated February 16, 2021).

Windsor has acquired the Class A Shares for investment purposes. Windsor intends to review its investment in the Corporation on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Corporation's financial position, the price levels of the securities, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Windsor may in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in Windsor as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, (i) increasing or decreasing its position in the Corporation through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of the Corporation through the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities, (iii) continuing to hold its current position and/or (iv) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions referred to in items (a) to (k) of Item 5 of Windsor's early warning report filed on SEDAR.

Jordan Kupinsky is the Managing Partner of Windsor and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Kupinsky has been nominated by management of the Corporation for election to the Corporation's board of directors at the Corporation's next annual and special meeting of shareholders.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires that an early warning report be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR

About Windsor:

Windsor is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario that, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $2 billion on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors. Windsor has a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing and retail.

Windsor is organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario.

