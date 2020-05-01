Windtree Announces First Patient Enrolled in AEROSURF® Bridging Study for the Treatment of Respiratory Distress Syndrome

WARRINGTON, Pa., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINTD), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it has enrolled the first patient into its AEROSURF® phase 2b bridging study in premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). This bridging study is intended to complete the phase 2 clinical program for AEROSURF and transition clinical development to phase 3 by validating the performance of the new aerosol delivery system (ADS) in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a more intensive dosing regimen.

"Enrollment of the first patient in our phase 2b bridging study is an important step to build upon the positive results observed in the three previous AEROSURF phase 2 clinical trials," said Craig Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. "If successful, this bridging study will validate our new ADS technology and transition the program to phase 3 clinical development. We believe AEROSURF represents a significant medical advancement in neonatology and look forward to the results from this bridging study."

Steve Simonson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Windtree added, "The current standard of care for administration of surfactant therapy is via an invasive process through a tube placed in the trachea. The trend in neonatology has been to use non-invasive respiratory support such as nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) to treat RDS, but this method precludes the administration of surfactant therapy in a timely manner. AEROSURF allows for non-invasive delivery of aerosolized KL4 surfactant to premature infants receiving nCPAP." Dr. Simonson continued, "Data from our previous trials suggest that AEROSURF may reduce the incidence of nCPAP failure and the need for invasive intubation and delayed surfactant therapy."

About the AEROSURF Bridging Study

The AEROSURF phase 2b bridging study is a multicenter, randomized, controlled study with masked treatment assignment in up to 90 premature infants 26 to 32 weeks gestational age (GA) receiving nCPAP for RDS. The trial will leverage the favorable safety profile from the previous phase 2 studies to evaluate higher and more frequent dosing of aerosolized KL4 surfactant compared to premature infants receiving standard care of nCPAP alone. The trial will utilize the new ADS technology and bridge to data generated in the phase 2 program utilizing a prototype device on the following endpoints: time to nCPAP failure (the need for intubation and delayed surfactant therapy), incidence of nCPAP failure and physiological parameters indicating the effectiveness of lung function.

About AEROSURF

AEROSURF® (lucinactant for inhalation) is an investigational combination drug/medical device product that we are developing to improve the management of RDS in premature infants who may not have fully-developed natural lung surfactant and may require surfactant therapy to sustain life. AEROSURF is designed to deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant noninvasively using our proprietary ADS technology and potentially may meaningfully reduce the use of invasive endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation. We believe that AEROSURF, if approved, may meaningfully reduce the number of premature infants who are subjected to invasive surfactant administration, and potentially provide transformative clinical and pharmacoeconomic benefits. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for AEROSURF to treat RDS.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical and medical device company focused on the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. Windtree has three lead clinical development programs and multiple pre-clinical programs spanning respiratory and cardiovascular disease states, including istaroxime, a novel, dual-acting agent being developed to improve cardiac function in patients with acute heart failure with a potentially improved side effect profile from existing treatments; AEROSURF®, an innovative combination drug/device product candidate that is designed to deliver the Company's proprietary synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS); and rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product being developed to target hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles in the important group of patients with resistant hypertension. Windtree also has multiple pre-clinical product candidates, including potential heart failure therapies delivered orally that are based on SERCA2a mechanism of action.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the company's clinical trials or disruption in supply chain; the success and advancement of the clinical development programs for istaroxime, AEROSURF® and the Company's other product candidates; the Company's ability to secure significant additional capital as and when needed; the Company's ability to access the debt or equity markets; the Company's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, aerosol delivery systems (ADS) and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the FDA or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company's product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals and risks related to the Company's efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the Company's ability to service those markets; the Company's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's product candidates, if approved. These and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

