Wings and Rings Partners with Miso Robotics to Begin Flippy 2 Pilot

Wings and Rings Becomes First Wing Concept to be Operational with Flippy 2 in a Real Restaurant

PASADENA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – announced a partnership with Wings and Rings – a club-level sports restaurant chain serving signature wings and other chef-inspired menu items – to begin a piloted test of Flippy 2 in its Crestview Hills, Kentucky location, with possible plans for further integration in the months ahead. Built on the Miso Platform, Flippy 2 leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to maximize efficiency in the commercial kitchen.

As the first wing concept to integrate Flippy 2 in a real restaurant environment versus a test kitchen, Wings and Rings sees robotics as the next evolution in alleviating the long-term challenges that the ongoing labor shortage has brought to the entire restaurant industry. Incorporating Flippy 2 into its operations will help the brand stay true to Chef Dan Admire's culinary commitment of offering a consistently elevated dining experience to its customers.

"As a leading developer of robotics technology in the restaurant space, Miso Robotics is a perfect partner to integrate into our business," said Bob Bafundo, COO of Wings and Rings. "We've been so impressed by our conversations with Miso and our initial tests of Flippy that we're adding more menu items into our pilot. Flippy is consistent, dependable and cooks our food even quicker than before without sacrificing the flavor-forward taste we're known for."

Wings and Rings will not only see an immediate impact on throughput and efficiency in the kitchen, but its human counterparts will be able to focus on more customer-facing roles like waiting tables and taking orders.

"Adding another tremendous brand to our customer base is huge, but when that brand shares in our vision for quality and sees robotics as a gamechanger for their overall business and the betterment of their employees, it's even sweeter," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. "Wings and Rings has been committed to us since Day 1 and we can't wait to work with them for many years to come."

Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history. With over 25,000 shareholders, the company has raised $75MM in crowdfunding to date and recently closed its Series E round, which had a pre-money valuation of $500 million.

About Wings and Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is the club-level sports restaurant and bar – with chef inspired recipes, crave-worthy wings and rings, custom-crafted cocktails, and an experience that encourages social connection. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win – Wings and Rings is where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion the everyday. With more than 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, visit www.wingsandrings.com.

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com.

Miso Robotics Press Contact

Joey Telucci, Golin

(650) 291-0086

jtelucci@golin.com

Miso Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Miso Robotics

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1710670/000110465922012145/tm222587d2_partiiandiii.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wings-and-rings-partners-with-miso-robotics-to-begin-flippy-2-pilot-301584495.html

SOURCE Miso Robotics