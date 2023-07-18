Wingstop Brings Big, Big Flavor with Latto's Lemon Herb Remix

The zesty dry rub is available nationwide in The Latto Meal made in collaboration with the hip-hop artist, just in time for National Chicken Wing Day

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) – the fast casual chicken brand, specializing in iconic flavors – kicked off a collaboration today with longtime brand fan and hip-hop artist Latto to debut a specialty zesty dry rub: Latto's Lemon Herb Remix. The new flavor, crafted by Latto and Wingstop's culinary team, is now available in all restaurants nationwide for a limited time.*

Lemon Herb Remix packs tastes of zesty lemon, aromatic herbs, and savory garlic, captivating fans with an irresistible combination of familiar yet innovative flavors, new to the chicken wing and sandwich space.

Not only will Wingstop and Latto fans experience a new flavor, they also introduced The Latto Meal – a craveable group meal that brings Latto's ideal flavor experience to life. In honor of her signature 7-7-7 lottery winning energy, the meal features 21 classic wings, two dips and one large fry.

"You can't beat this flavor don't play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it's 10/10," said Latto. "I've been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years. To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It's so good that you'll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do."

Wingstop's newest commercial features Latto bringing hand sauced-and-tossed Lemon Herb Remix wings and seasoned fries to girls night, featuring her hit song "Put It on Da Floor."

"Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "We're thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix."

The flavor innovation comes just in time for National Chicken Wing Day – deemed Wingstop Wing Day – where fans can get five free wings on Saturday, July 29, redeemable with the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.**

*Available for a limited time only at participating locations in the US. While supplies last. ©2023 WF LLC

**Valid only on 7/29/2023 at participating US locations on orders placed via Wingstop.com or the Wingstop App. Minimum purchase required. Any chicken item (wings (classic or boneless), tenders, or chicken sandwich) and five (5) wings (classic or boneless) must be in basket and promo code FREEWINGS must be used to receive promotional items. Does not include applicable fees, surcharges, taxes, or gratuities. Limited to five (5) wings (classic or boneless) per transaction. May not be combined with any other offers or promotions. California delivery orders subject to CA Prop 22 Fee. Colorado delivery orders subject to Retail Delivery Fee. ©2023 WF LLC

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,996 as of April 1, 2023.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

