Wingstop's New Cajun Meal Deal Offers Everything Fans Crave, Smothered in Extra Flavor

The indulgent, abundant meal comes drizzled in Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) launched the Cajun Meal Deal today – a new menu innovation that packs everything fans crave into one easy-to-indulge box, smothered in extra flavor. Only available at Wingstop, the meal comes in fans' choice of a cooked-to-order chicken sandwich, classic wings, boneless wings or crispy tenders with craveable loaded fries, drizzled with Wingstop's signature ranch, melty cheese and bold Cajun seasoning.

Available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time, this meal – complete with a cold beverage – is packed with flavor at a compelling value, starting at just $8.99.*

"Wingstop's Cajun Meal Deal combines everything you crave," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer, Anne Fischer. "Our latest menu innovation delivers that cooked-to-order, indulgent Wingstop occasion that fans hunger for, all at a great value."

The Cajun Meal Deal can be ordered on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

*Available for a limited time only at participating locations. While supplies last. Meal pricing varies by protein. See Wingstop.com for full details. ©2023 WF LLC

