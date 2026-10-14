Winmark CorpShs Aktie

Winmark CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 890899 / ISIN: US9742501029

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14.10.2026 18:51:57

Winmark Q3 Profit Rises; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Retail franchising company Winmark Corp. (WINA) Wednesday posted a rise in third-quarter profit compared with a year earlier.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Winmark are currently gaining 5.39 percent, changing hands at $297.59.

For the three-month period to September 26, the company reported net income of $11.82 million or $3.21 per share higher than $11.14 million or $3.02 per share in the same period last year.

Operating income reached $15.79 million, compared with $14.92 million last year.

Revenue climbed to $27.89 million from $22.63 million in the prior year.

"During the quarter, Winmark launched the North American Advertising Fund for Plato's Closet and recently delivered a point-of-sale pilot at one of our franchised locations. Additionally, we have announced North American Advertising Funds for our Once Upon A Child and Play It Again Sports brands for campaigns starting in 2027," said Brett D. Heffes, Winmark's chair and chief executive officer.

For more earnings news, the earnings calendar, and stock earnings, visit rttnews.com.

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Winmark CorpShs 304,18 7,72% Winmark CorpShs

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