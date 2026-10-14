Winmark Q3 Profit Rises; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Retail franchising company Winmark Corp. (WINA) Wednesday posted a rise in third-quarter profit compared with a year earlier.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Winmark are currently gaining 5.39 percent, changing hands at $297.59.

For the three-month period to September 26, the company reported net income of $11.82 million or $3.21 per share higher than $11.14 million or $3.02 per share in the same period last year.

Operating income reached $15.79 million, compared with $14.92 million last year.

Revenue climbed to $27.89 million from $22.63 million in the prior year.

"During the quarter, Winmark launched the North American Advertising Fund for Plato's Closet and recently delivered a point-of-sale pilot at one of our franchised locations. Additionally, we have announced North American Advertising Funds for our Once Upon A Child and Play It Again Sports brands for campaigns starting in 2027," said Brett D. Heffes, Winmark's chair and chief executive officer.

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