Qualys Aktie
WKN DE: A1J423 / ISIN: US74758T3032
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28.05.2026 16:45:00
Winmill Loads Up Qualys, Inc. Stock With 88,000 Shares in A New Position
WINMILL & CO. INC initiated a new position in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the first quarter. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Winmill & Co. Inc. reported a new stake in Qualys, purchasing 88,641 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $9.82 million based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter. The fund ended the quarter with a Qualys position valued at $7.79 million.Qualys, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, supporting organizations in identifying, managing, and remediating IT vulnerabilities. The company's scalable platform and integrated applications enable clients to address evolving cybersecurity challenges efficiently. With a strong presence across multiple industries and a focus on recurring revenue, Qualys maintains a competitive edge through continuous innovation and comprehensive service offerings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Qualys Inc
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Qualys vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)