24.03.2022 14:13:00
Winnebago Has No Time to Rest
Investors had modest expectations heading into Winnebago's (NYSE: WGO) second-quarter earnings results. Sure, the RV giant is enjoying strong demand across its portfolio of vehicles, towables, and powerboats. But Wall Street is bracing for a slowdown ahead while worrying about supply-chain challenges and cost spikes.Those issues did impact Winnebago's business through early 2022, the company said in a recent press release. But the big-picture trends are all still pointing in the right direction.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
