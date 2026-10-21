Winnebago Industries Q4 Results Down, Issues FY27 Outlook; Stock Up - Update

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), a manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, reported Wednesday lower profit and revenues in its fourth quarter. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2027 outlook.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.90 to $1.50; and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.65 to $2.25.

Consolidated net revenues are projected in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.80 billion.

In fiscal 2026, earnings on a reported basis were $1.21 per share, adjusted earnings per share were $1.79 and net revenues were $2.70 billion.

For calendar year 2026, Winnebago now expects North American RV wholesale shipments in the range of 275,000 to 295,000 units. The shipment outlook is in the range of 265,000 to 295,000 units for calendar year 2027.

In the fourth quarter, Winnebago earnings came in at $9.7 million, or $0.34 per share, compared with $13.7 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share for the period, compared to $0.71 last year.

The company's net revenue for the period fell 17.0 percent to $645.1 million from $777.3 million last year, primarily due to lower unit volume and product mix, partially offset by selective price adjustments.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 2.64 percent, trading at $23.73, extending the 2.21 percent gain on Tuesday's regular trading close.

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