Winnebago Industries Turns To Q2 Net Profit, Revenue Improves; Lifts Annual Net Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), a maker of motorhomes, on Wednesday posted a net profit for the second quarter, helped by increased revenue and decreased expenses.

For the three-month period to February 28, the company posted a net profit of $4.8 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with a loss of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings improved to $0.27 per share from the prior year's $0.19 per share.

Operating income stood at $11.8 million, higher than $7.8 million a year ago. Net revenues were $657.4 million, up from $620.2 million in the previous year, driven primarily by selective price adjustments and product mix.

As announced earlier, the Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on April 29, to stockholders of record as of April 15.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Winnebago Industries has revised up its net earnings outlook. In addition, the company has reaffirmed adjusted income and revenue guidance for the year.

For 2026, Winnebago Industries expects net profit of $1.50 to $2.20 per share, compared with the prior expectations of $1.40 to $2.10 per share.

For 2026, the company still anticipates adjusted income of $2.10 to $2.80 per share, with revenue of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

For 2025, Winnebago Industries had recorded a net income of $0.91 per share, with adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, on revenue of $2.798 billion.

WGO was down by 1.45% at $34.57 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.