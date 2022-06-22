Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 13:42:49

Winnebago Q3 Earnings And Revenue Rise, Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Recreation vehicles maker Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $117.22 million or $3.57 per share, a jump from $71.29 million or $2.05 per share in the prior year quarter, and surpassed the estimate of Wall Street analysts.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.13 per share.

Revenues for the quarter also increased 51.8% to $1.458 billion from $960.74 million last year.

The company said its revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.4 billion, an organic growth rate of 41.1% over the prior year period, driven by pricing increases and shipments related to the strong dealer order backlog.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion for the quarter.

WGO is up more than 5% in pre-market. It closed at 45.76, up 1.24% on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Winnebago Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Winnebago Industries Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Winnebago Industries Inc. 48,00 13,21% Winnebago Industries Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen