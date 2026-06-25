Winnebago Q3 Profit, Revenue Down; Cuts Full-Year Outlook; Stock Down 3% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), a manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, on Thursday posted lower third-quarter earnings as revenue declined on lower unit volume, and lowered its full-year guidance. Winnebago shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading.

Net income fell to $14.5 million, or $0.51 per share, from $17.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share declined 18.5% to $0.66 from $0.81.

Operating income decreased 23.9% to $23.0 million from $30.2 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) dropped 18.7% to $37.8 million from $46.5 million a year ago.

Revenue declined 9.9% to $698.7 million from $775.1 million in the prior-year period.

For fiscal 2026, Winnebago lowered its earnings per share outlook to a range of $1.05 to $1.40, compared with its previous forecast of $1.50 to $2.20. The company also reduced its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.65 to $2.00 from $2.10 to $2.80.

Full-year revenue is now expected in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion, down from its prior forecast of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion.

Winnebago shares closed at $27.27 on Wednesday, down 3.57%.