13.06.2020 04:00:00
Winners Announced for the 2020 National Magazine Awards
TORONTO, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards. For the first time, the winners were announced during a live virtual broadcast and through digital channels. Journalists and visual creators from across the country were able to join in and view the live presentation on Facebook, which was hosted by award-winning writer, editor, content strategist and journalism instructor, Sandra Martin.
See the full list of winners at magazine-awards.com.
MAGAZINE GRAND PRIX
L'actualité was named recipient of the prestigious Magazine Grand Prix award. The judges noted the magazine's unwavering commitment to delivering impactful and compelling stories: "This feels like Canada's most important magazine… not afraid to be daring, not afraid of controversial stories."
BEST MAGAZINE AWARDS
In each of the four Best Magazine Divisions, judges selected one gold winner from the three nominees. The gold winners are:
Best Magazine: News, Business, General Interest
GOLD: L'actualité
HONOURABLE MENTION: Nouveau Projet, Québec Science
Best Magazine: Special Interest
GOLD: Corsé Magazine
HONOURABLE MENTION: LSTW, Le Trente
Best Magazine: Service & Lifestyle
GOLD: Dînette Magazine
HONOURABLE MENTION: Clin d'oeil, Explore Magazine
Best Magazine: Art, Literary, & Culture
GOLD: Prefix Photo
HONOURABLE MENTION: Inuit Art Quarterly, The Site Magazine
BEST EMERGING WRITER
From three talented, promising nominees, Kate Black was awarded the Best Emerging Writer title for "Awkward Cause," published in Maisonneuve. The jury was impressed with the scope and command demonstrated in this work, saying: "Kate Black's wry, psychologically astute exploration of how we cope with climate change shows a great deal of poise for an emerging writer. With a masterful sense of style, an authentic voice, and a comprehensive understanding of the topic, 'Awkward Cause' is a perfect example of an essay that turns the personal story into a universal one, and vice versa."
Receiving Honourable Mention were Rachel Jansen(for "In the Burn", Maisonneuve), and Arvin Joaquin(for "He Survived Chechnya's LGBTQ Purge", Xtra).
The Foundation presented the Editor Grand Prix award to a senior-level editor who demonstrated a high degree of excellence, making an outstanding impact on their magazine. Jocelyn Bellof Broadview was the proud recipient of this year's award. "The complete re-visioning of Broadview magazine in 2019 was a huge undertaking that required strong editorial leadership, and Jocelyn Bell delivered. The magazine's look and feel, the quality of its content, and its digital presence are greater than ever," said the NMA jury.
Honourable mentions went to Nicolas Langelier of Nouveau Projet and Dawn Calleja of Report on Business.
Don Gillmor— an acclaimed writer and editor with immeasurable influence and contribution to the Canadian magazine industry — was presented with the 2020 Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement. In his letter of nomination, Curtis Gillespie, author, journalist and board member of the National Media Awards Foundation, posed a series of questions: "Who has mentored countless other writers? Who has been part of the founding and/or editorial team of nearly every major general interest magazine in Canada? Who never, ever mails it in? Who is the gold standard in Canada? Who deserves the Outstanding Achievement award for 2020? Answer: Don Gillmor." More on Gillmor's many literary accomplishments can be found on our website.
Top-winning magazines for the 43rd NMAs
Publication
Gold
Silver
Toronto Life
6
1
Report on Business
2
0
Maisonneuve
3
0
Hazlitt
2
1
Nouveau Projet
1
1
Maclean's
1
3
L'actualité
2
1
Air Canada enRoute
1
1
Other magazines winning one NMA include:
Publication
Alberta Views
Inuit Art Quarterly
BESIDE
Le Trente
BuzzFeed Canada
Prairie Fire
Canada's History Magazine
Precedent Magazine
Cottage Life
Québec Science
Dînette magazine
Reader's Digest Canada
Dress To Kill Magazine
The Malahat Review
enRoute
The Walrus
Esse arts + opinions
University of Toronto Magazine
EVENT
Vancouver Magazine
FASHION magazine
Zoomer Magazine
Grain Magazine
Highlights of the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards
- Michael Lista of Toronto Life captured two awards for his work, winning Gold in both Long-Form Feature Writing and Investigative Reporting for "A Doctor's Deception".
- Also among Toronto Life's six Gold wins and one Silver win, the publication swept the Profiles category, winning Gold for Chris Nuttall-Smith's "David Zilber Is the Future of Food" and Silver for Katrina Onstad's "A Star Is Born".
- Along with Kate Black's win in Emerging Writer for her piece in Maisonneuve, the magazine earned two additional Gold awards, including a win in Long-Form Featuring Writing: 6000+ (for Julia Murphy's "Behind Closed Doors") and One of a Kind Storytelling (for "True North" by Valérian Mazataud).
- Hazlitt earned two Gold awards in writing categories including Essays (for Naomi Skwarna's "The Swimming Pool Library') and Fiction (for Anthony Oliveira's "Dayspring"), and one Silver win in Illustration (for Winnie Truong's "The Great Question Machine").
- Report on Business received two Gold awards, including a win in Personal Journalism (for "Forged by Fire" by Zander Sherman) and in Lifestyle Photography (for "Object Lessons" by Les Garçons).
- The Walrus swept the Photojournalism & Photo Essay category, winning Gold for Roger Lemoyne and Rémy Bourdillon's "Who Owns Colombia's Gold?" and Silver for Derek Shapton's "Last Stop".
Writing & Visual Awards
In the 17 creator-focused categories, Gold winners received a $1000 cash prize. The gold and silver medalists are:
Long-Form Feature Writing: 6000+
GOLD: Julia Murphy, "Behind Closed Doors", Maisonneuve
SILVER: Shannon Gormley, "Into the Dark", Maclean's
Long-Form Feature Writing
GOLD:Michael Lista, "A Doctor's Deception", Toronto Life
SILVER: Kyle Edwards, "Not a Drop to Drink", Maclean's
Feature Writing
GOLD: Sasha Chapman, "Waiting for a Queen to Fly", Cottage Life
SILVER: Max Fawcett, "The Political Downside of Saving the Planet", The Walrus
Short Feature Writing
GOLD: Blandina Attaarjuaq Makkik, "Remembering Our Ways: Film and Culture in Iglulik", Inuit Art Quarterly
SILVER: Sabrina Myre, "La longue route des survivantes yézidies", ELLE Québec
Columns
GOLD: Marie Lambert-Chan, "Éditorial", Québec Science
SILVER: Scott Gilmore, "You are horrible people", Maclean's
Essays
GOLD: Naomi Skwarna, "The Swimming Pool Library", Hazlitt
SILVER: Lindsay Nixon, "Stories Not Told", Canadian Art
Investigative Reporting
GOLD: Michael Lista, "A Doctor's Deception", Toronto Life
SILVER: Craig Silverman, "How To Game Google To Make Negative Results Disappear", BuzzFeed Canada
Fiction
GOLD: Anthony Oliveira, "Dayspring", Hazlitt
SILVER: Jessica Johns, "Bad Cree", Grain
Personal Journalism
GOLD: Zander Sherman, "Forged by Fire", Report on Business
SILVER: Trina Moyles, "Herd Memory", Alberta Views
Poetry
GOLD: Di Brandt, "River People", Prairie Fire
SILVER: Cassidy McFadzean, "The Way / Study of a Torso", EVENT
Profiles
GOLD: Chris Nuttall-Smith, "David Zilber : Is the Future of Food", Toronto Life
SILVER: Katrina Onstad, "A Star Is Born", Toronto Life
Service Journalism
GOLD: Neal McLennan, Cathy Mullaly, "The Ultimate Vancouver Wine Buying Guide", Vancouver Magazine
SILVER: Valérie Borde, "Quand les pilules rendent malade", L'actualité
Illustration
GOLD: Winnie Truong, "The Great Question Machine", Hazlitt
SILVER: Sébastien Thibault, "Quand l'intelligence artificielle dérape", L'actualité
Lifestyle Photography
GOLD: Jeremy Koreski, "The Great Dining Experiment", Air Canada enRoute
SILVER (tie): Atelier Vingt-Quatre, "Seconde peau," Clin d'oeil and Norman Wong, "First Place", ELLE Canada
Portrait Photography
GOLD: Markian Lozowchuk, "Masai Ujiri", Toronto Life
SILVER: Chris Chapman, George Antonopoulos, "Hurricane Hazel", Zoomer Magazine
Photojournalism & Photo Essay
GOLD: Roger Lemoyne and Rémy Bourdillon, "Who Owns Colombia's Gold?", The Walrus
SILVER: Derek Shapton, "Last Stop", The Walrus
One of a Kind Storytelling
GOLD: Rowan McCandless, "Blood Tithes: A Primer", The Fiddlehead
SILVER: Evan Osenton, "Aura of Power (Alberta Election Board Game)", Alberta Views
The Editorial Awards are presented to a magazine's staff. The 2020 winners are:
Art Direction of a Single Article
GOLD: Deborah Lau-Yu, Dr. Jackson Huang, IKONICA, Zoe Roech, Hae-Na Park, Dr. Jennifer Lau, "What's In A Name?", Fête Chinoise
SILVER: Christine Dewairy, "Where to Eat 2019", Toronto Life
Best Editorial Package
GOLD: Marie Lambert-Chan, Sophie Cazanave, "Plastique: que fait-on maintenant?", Québec Science
SILVER: Emily Landau, "The Vertical City", Toronto Life
Art Direction Grand Prix
GOLD: Carolyne de Bellefeuille, "LSTW #4", LSTW
SILVER:Eliane Cadieux, "NUMÉRO 07", BESIDE
Editor Grand Prix
GOLD:Jocelyn Bell,Broadview
Cover Grand Prix
GOLD: Studio Feed, "no. 97 - Appropriation", Esse arts + opinions
SILVER: Edith Pelletier, Christian Blais, Charles Grandmont, "Le prochain premier ministre ?", L'actualité
Issue Grand Prix
GOLD: Nicolas Langelier, Maud Brougère, "Novembre 2019", Le Trente
SILVER: Florence Gagnon, Marika Robert, Salma El Fakir, "LSTW #4", LSTW
To view the complete list of winners in all categories, please visit magazine-awards.com.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The NMAF gratefully acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada, the Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Creates and Reader's Digest Foundation. We are also thankful for the support of our partners, Candescent, CCR Solutions, Cision, Magazines Canada and Very Good Studios.
A special thanks to art director John Montgomery for creating this year's visual elements.
ABOUT THE 43rd NMAs
The National Media Awards Foundation celebrated the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards with members of the Canadian magazine industry through digital presentations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation honoured Gold, Silver, and Honourable Mention winners, with Gold winners in writing and visual award categories receiving a $1000 cash prize.
In 2020, the Foundation saw 174 Canadian magazines (both English and French) enter the awards, with 124 volunteer judges selecting the finalists from 64 various publications, for awards in 28 written and visual, editorial, and best magazine categories.
We request that Gold winners email us at staff@magazine-awards.com for further details about collecting their prizes, which will be mailed out this summer.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL MEDIA AWARDS FOUNDATION
A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual programs of awards and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs: the National Magazine Awards, the Digital Publishing Awards, and the National Magazine Awards: B2B.
SOURCE National Media Awards Foundation
