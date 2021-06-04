Winners for 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Announced

2020 new product trends reflect Canadians' continued interest in plant-based food products and an increase of in-home cooking. New specialty award recognized excellence in ethnic products

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the winners of the 28th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.

Twenty-five companies took home the coveted Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2020. Among the winners were established and new retailers, suppliers, boutique, and family-owned businesses from across Canada.

RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a prestigious annual competition of the best new grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix Award winner is often a game changer for companies because of the extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers, and new consumers.

Five recipients also received Special Awards: AB World Food'sPatak's was inaugural winner of the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their Veggie Curries, Fruit d'or's Patience Fruit & Co. won the All-Canadian trophy for their Organic Dried Cranberries, No Added Sugar, Save-On-Foods won the Overall Consumer Value award for Western Family Ultimate Cheesecake Collection, Kraft Heinz's Maxwell House won the Innovation and Originality award for their compostable coffee pods, and Victory's Kitchen was recognized for Innovative Packaging for Soup's On Plant Based Soups.

"We are seeing Canadians spend more time at home than ever before. They are craving products to prepare at home to satisfy their need for variety. They are looking for new taste experience from dishes made with high quality ingredients that appeal to various taste preferences," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "We are always impressed with how the winning products reflect the changing interests of Canadians."

Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel. From 124 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 40 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.

Multiple-category winners included: Metro Inc, Walmart Canada, Federated Cooperatives Limited, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys Inc, Victory's Kitchen, Bonduelle Canada, Fruit d'or, Reynolds Consumer Products Canada and Kraft Heinz.

To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners.

Sponsors of this year's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards include: Reebee and The Food Professor Podcast.

About the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards:

Now in its 28th year, the Canadian Grand Prix New Products Awards is an annual program that celebrates new products in food, non-food, and private label categories. The program provides the unique opportunity for entrants to showcase new products to a jury of industry experts and to be recognized by their peers.

The awards program is open to manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. To be eligible, a product must have been introduced to the market between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Products were judged on presentation and packaging, product attributes, innovation and originality, and overall value to the consumer.

List of 28th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Winners by Category:

NATIONAL BRANDS

FOOD

BAKERY FRESH (Par-Baked)

Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds Bread

Bimbo Canada

Baking Needs & Dried Bakery

Robin Hood® Organic All Purpose Flour

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Beverages

Maxwell House Compostable Coffee Pods

Kraft Heinz Canada

Condiments & Sauces

Heinz Mayoracha Sauce

Kraft Heinz Canada

Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts

Chunkies Energy Bites

Theobroma Chocolat

Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)

Gay Lea Specialty Butters

Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Ltd.

Deli Meats and Cheeses

Balderson Naturel Cheese Slices

Lactalis Canada

Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees

SOUP'S ON Plant-Based Soups

Victory's Kitchen

Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh / Refrigerated Or Frozen)

Arctic Gardens' Pesticide Residue Tested Frozen Vegetables

Bonduelle Canada

Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees

Bonduelle Mini Cans

Bonduelle Canada

Snack (Savoury)

Hardbite Potato Chips Explorer Pack

Hardbite

Snack (Sweet)

Patience Fruit & Co Organic Dried Cranberries, No Added Sugar

& Co Organic Dried Cranberries, No Added Sugar Fruit d'Or

NATIONAL BRANDS

NON-FOOD

Appliance & Cookware

Alcan Made with 100% Recycled Aluminum Bakeware

Reynolds Consumer Products Canada Inc.

General Merchandise

Papyrus - Hello Kitty Patch

Carlton Cards

Health Care - Over The Counter

Nutrameltz Orally Dissolving Supplements /

Nutrameltz Inc.

Paper, Plastic & Foil

Reynolds Kitchens Unbleached Compostable Parchment Paper

Reynolds Consumer Products Canada Inc.

Personal Care

Live Clean® Body Lotion

Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC.

Pet Needs

Purina® Pro Plan® LiveClear™

Nestle Purina

PRIVATE LABEL

FOOD

BAKERY FRESH (Par-Baked)

Co-op Gold Croissant Loaf

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Beverages

Life Smart Organic Kombucha

Metro Inc.

Condiments & Sauces

Life Smart Naturalia Grapefruit & Pink Pepper Dressing

Metro Inc.

Confectionery & Shelf Stable Desserts

Selection Premium Fruit Jelly Box

Metro Inc.

Dairy (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese & Spreadables)

Delicious Kitchen Original Coconut Milk Beverage

Walmart Canada

Deli Meats and Cheeses

Co-op Gold PURE Cheese

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Desserts (Fresh, Refrigerated, or Frozen)

Western Family Ultimate Cheesecake Collection

Save-On-Foods Limited Partnership

Frozen or Refrigerated Prepared Foods & Entrees

Longo's Chickpea Veggie Burgers

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc.

Fruit, Vegetable & Produce (Fresh / Refrigerated Or Frozen)

Cal & Gary's Meatless Burgers

Calgary Co-op Association Ltd

Meat, Egg & Seafood (Fresh/Refrigerated Or Frozen)

Compliments Naturally Simple Pork Sausages

Sobeys Inc.

Shelf Stable Prepared Foods & Entrees

Co-op Gold PURE Pasta

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Snack (Savoury)

Irresistibles Old-fashioned Chips

Metro Inc.

Snack (Sweet)

Selection Premium Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Peanut Butter Cups

Metro Inc.

PRIVATE LABEL

NON -FOOD

Baby Care

Personnelle Baby Baby Wipes

Metro Inc.

General Merchandise

Selection Eco Compostable Tablewear Party Pack

Metro Inc.

Hair Care

Personnelle Cleansing Wipes for Beard and Moustache

Metro Inc.

Health Care - Oral Hygiene

Personnelle Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes

Metro Inc.

Health Care - Over The Counter

Be Better Vegan Protein Powder

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Household Products

Co-op Gold PURE Concentrated Pods

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Personal Care

Personnelle Eco Ultrathin Organic Pads with Wings

Metro Inc.

Pet Needs

Special Kitty Flushable Clumping Cat Litter

Walmart Canada

SPECIAL AWARDS

Excellence in Ethnic Products

Patak's Veggie Curries

AB World Foods

Overall Consumer Value

Western Family Ultimate Cheesecake Collection

Save-On-Foods Limited Partnership

Innovation and Originality

Maxwell House Compostable Coffee Pods

Kraft Heinz Canada

Innovative Packaging

SOUP'S ON Plant-Based Soups

Victory's Kitchen

All Canadian

Patience Fruit & Co Organic Dried Cranberries, No Added Sugar

& Co Organic Dried Cranberries, No Added Sugar Fruit d'Or

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada