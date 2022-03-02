Winnie Harlow Dares You to Show More Skin with Her New Suncare Collection

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAY SKIN, a modern skincare line founded and created by globally renowned supermodel and activist Winnie Harlow, today announced the launch of its first suncare collection. The range of sunscreens are designed for everyone under the sun, expertly formulated to keep all skin tones and types protected and glowing — without any white cast — all year round. With the launch of CAY SKIN and its nutrient-rich formulas that look AND feel good on skin, Winnie is on a mission to empower everyone to show more skin.

Founder Winnie Harlow intimately knows the importance of suncare, growing up with the autoimmune disorder and skin condition vitiligo. The Jamaican-Canadian model grew up always protecting her skin from the sun, until an all-day beach photoshoot in 2018, where she was discouraged from wearing sunscreen while shooting because all the formulas on set left a white cast on her skintones. This led to severe, permanent sun damage and medical treatment, and was a pivotal turning point for Winnie.

"Traditional sunscreens are notorious for being heavy, uncomfortable, not wearing well under makeup, and worst of all, leaving a white or purple cast, especially on people of color. This has led to so many people I know skimping on suncare in everyday life," said Winnie Harlow, Founder and Creative Director of CAY SKIN. "My experience deepened my conviction to create suncare products that are both comfortable to wear every day, and effective at providing truly invisible protection no matter your skintone."

CAY SKIN is creating a new standard of daily suncare with a range of lightweight, breathable silicone-free formulas that are comfortable to wear and are specifically formulated for all skintones and types, even sensitive skin like Winnie's. The products available at launch range from $14-34 and include mineral and chemical sunscreens and a lip sunscreen. The hero launch skus are Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45, a pearlescent, lightweight, and antioxidant-packed silicone-free sunscreen that illuminates all skin tones for an instant island glow, and Universal Mineral Face Lotion SPF 55, a hydrating, silicone-free, non-nano mineral sunscreen with a plant-based antioxidant yellow tint that blends in seamlessly on all skin tones.

Winnie, who was included in Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for her work advocating for inclusive beauty, was involved in every step of the creation of CAY SKIN over the last 2 plus years to ensure the right pigments and pearls were incorporated for that seamless blend on all skintones. All products are silicone-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, reef-friendly, vegan, and are formulated with high performance skincare actives like Niacinamide, Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid and nutrient-rich island-based ingredients like Aloe Stem Cells, Hydrating Nectar and Sea Moss, paying homage to Winnie's Jamaican heritage.

Winnie partnered with 100.co, an AI-powered technology and consumer brand group, to bring her vision to life. "We've been thrilled to support Winnie from day one," said Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, "100.co's AI platform evaluated the consumer trends in suncare, validated Winnie's brand vision, and together we helped create CAY SKIN to bring new modern suncare products to market that serve a broader consumer need. We hired seasoned beauty executive Cassandra Devor as CEO to run the business."

Winnie is committed to having a positive social and environmental impact with the launch of CAY SKIN. 75% of the primary packaging is recyclable and made from at least 30% post-consumer resin, and all cartons are 100% recyclable and FSC certified. CAY SKIN has partnered with How2Recycle to offer clear recycling instructions to its customers and will be certified Carbon Neutral, B-Corporation and Sephora Clean and Planet Positive Partner this year.

Additionally, CAY SKIN has partnered with A Place Called Home, a non-profit LA based organization that provides a safe, nurturing environment and educational support for youth, to bring CAY SKIN's inclusive beauty mission and SPF education to the LA community. After being bullied as a child due to her vitiligo, Winnie is passionate about creating safe spaces for young people to build self-love, confidence, and to have access to education on how to protect their skin.

CAY SKIN will be available at cayskin.com on March 1, 2022 and exclusively at Sephora.com on March 22, and Sephora stores on April 1, 2022.

