|
28.04.2023 11:34:00
Winnie the Pooh Is to Blame for My Inaction on Dominion Energy, 3M, and Omega Healthcare
With the advent of index investing, there's been a huge increase in so-called "passive investors." That's not a bad thing, as most people should spend more time focused on saving money and leave the investing piece to others. For those of us who actually enjoy actively buying and selling individual stocks, however, there's always this nagging feeling that there's something we could be doing. I, for one, am always on the lookout for a good dividend investment even when I don't have any free cash to put to work. Today, however, I'm channeling my inner Winnie the Pooh and focusing on doing nothing with my investments in 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), and with Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI), a stock I've been tracking with interest for a couple of years. Here's why.Winnie the Pooh is known for many things, including two great quotes of his (or more accurately his creator A.A. Milne) regarding doing nothing: "Doing nothing often leads to the very best of something"; and "Don't underestimate the value of doing nothing ... ." When it comes to investing, people tend to focus on doing things, like buying and selling stocks, and yet doing nothing at all is a valid focus as well. In fact, there's a mutual fund, today known as Voya Corporate Leaders Trust, that Pooh would love. Over the past 20 years, it's outperformed the broader market. The chart below, comparing the SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust to Voya, makes this clear.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|3M Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|9 635,50
|-0,46%
|3M Co.
|96,38
|0,93%
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|52,19
|0,58%
|Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab) Ltd Dematerialised
|4,52
|0,00%
|On
|32,45
|0,03%