Winning in the Digital Era with the Power of Global Ecosystems: H3C Hosts NAVIGATE 2021 International Business Summit

NANJING, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C NAVIGATE 2021 International Business Summit came to an end today with more than 100 industry experts, scholars, senior executives and business partners from across the world in attendance. The International Business Summit was just one of the highlights of the company's annual NAVIGATE Summit, which saw H3C announce its new Cloud & AI Native strategy as well as its updated Digital Brain 2021 project, which will further assist partners in a range of industries worldwide to empower their digital transformations.

"Our new Cloud & AI Native strategy will provide the digital innovation capabilities to accelerate the extraction of value from data and drive the development and transformation of the industry," said Tony Yu, Chairman of the Board of Unisplendour & CEO of H3C, during NAVIGATE 2021's main session.

Steven Yoe, CTO & Co-President of H3C, added that: "H3C will build a new generation Digital Brain based on the six AI Native digital technology capabilities, empowering industry partners to enter a new stage of digital applications."

During the main session, H3C also demonstrated its innovation and implementation of industry solutions, with H3C Vice President and President of the Solution Department Li Li introducing H3C's ambitions to empower industry transformation. Such solutions include partner-based services and technological innovation combined with one-stop services to help accelerate digital transformation across industries.

Following the main session, the "New Life Together, New Future" International Summit was held, during which Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International Business, and Dr. James Chen, Senior Vice President of H3C and Executive President of Unigroup Cloud & AI BG, delivered keynote speeches.

H3C has upgraded its Cloud & AI Integration platform for 2021, with the company committed to developing the platform as a globally-leading digital solution through its end-to-end solution capabilities and diversified pool of professional talent. With the continuous growth in demand for digital transformation services worldwide, H3C has established representative offices in seven overseas markets since it first expanded outside of China in 2019. Its international business covers more than 30 countries in industries such as government, education, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, transportation and finance.

"Relying on our 'Partner First' strategy, H3C is ready to work with partners to build an open, diversified and win-win ecosystem of cooperation. By continuing to optimize our global channels, we will help customers to grasp digital development opportunities, through which we aim to become one of the top three mainstream suppliers in target markets over the next five years," said Huang.

"Under the framework of 'AI in ALL' and 'Digital Brain 2021', H3C will provide customized solutions for more enterprises that are exploring effective paths of digital transformation, working together to realize the best value in digital transformation," added Chen.

As a leader in digital solutions, H3C is committed to continuously promoting the exchange of value between the digital world and the physical world through cloud computing and AI technology, helping more enterprises to become leaders in digital transformation. H3C's ambition is to work with companies across all industries, at home and abroad, to put intelligence first and build the future together.

