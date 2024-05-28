|
28.05.2024 19:57:10
Winsome boosts Adina lithium resource in Quebec by 33%
Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) has increased the resource count by 33% at its Adina lithium project located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The deposit contains a total of 77.9 million tonnes grading 1.15% lithium oxide (Li2O). The categories were not differentiated.The company said the indicated category contains 61.4 million tonnes grading 1.14% Li2O, and simple arithmetic would put the inferred category at 16.4 million tonnes with an unspecified grade.The Adina deposit outcrops at surface and includes 48.7 million tonnes at 1.20% Li2O within 150 metres of the surface. This portion of the deposit is suitable for open pit mining. The Main zone contains 36 million tonnes at 1.23% Li2O (indicated and inferred).“This is an exciting time for Winsome, the simultaneous implementation of our exploration, development and corporate strategies are achieving well planned and executed progress,” commented Carl Caumartin, general manager, Canada.“The update to the MRE affirms the significance of our global resource and solidifies our position and strategic location at the heart of the green energy industry and EV supply chain in North America,” added Chris Evans, chair and CEO.The Adina lithium deposit was first identified in 2016 and received a boost to its potential when the Jamar outcrop (now the Main zone) was discovered by Winsome in 2022. The Footwall zone was discovered in 2023, adding potential for multiple parallel zones below the main orebodies. With the addition of the Jackpot property north of Adina in 2023, the project area increased to 44 km2.Winsome announced last month that it has made an offer to purchase the Renard diamond mine in Quebec with the thought of repurposing the processing plant to treat lithium ore.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
