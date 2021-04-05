Winstek Places Second Order for YES VertaCure™ XP

FREMONT, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a preferred supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and display markets, today announced that it will deliver another VertaCure™ XP, the latest version of its flagship VertaCure vacuum curing system, to Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd., one of the leading testing and bump houses in Taiwan. The system will be utilized for advanced packaging mass production processes such as copper pillar and WLP to support growth driven by 5G applications, cloud servers and data centers. Winstek received its first VertaCure XP in September of 2020; this repeat order is expected to be delivered in the 2nd quarter of 2021, in order to serve growing market demand.

"The VertaCure XP system's enhanced capabilities make it especially well-suited for the demands of 'Beyond Moore' advanced packaging, and its ability to handle both 200 mm and 300 mm wafers is ideal for our WLCSP application," said Cheng-Che Tsou, Director of Bumping Engineering at Winstek.

"This follow-on order validates the technology leadership and economic value associated with YES solutions," said Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES. "The VertaCure XP's low vacuum curing environment reduces polyimide curing process time by more than 30%, and its outgassing performance has proven far superior to that of atmospheric ovens. This significant process time reduction in the PVD degas chamber improves both CoO and throughput, not only at the curing process step but also from a process integration prospective," added Chow. "We greatly value our strong relationship with this strategic customer and look forward to supporting their capacity expansion efforts."

"We have shipped several VertaCure XP systems over the past year, with strong interest from relatively new customers such as Winstek as well as from longtime users of YES systems," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "We are pleased to have been able to demonstrate the VertaCure XP's superior film performance and overall value during Winstek's evaluation process. It has been very gratifying to see the growth of YES in Taiwan extending to this key customer."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com

About Winstek

One of Taiwan's leading wafer bumping and testing providers, Winstek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and has offered automated solder bumping since 2005. Applications include 200 mm and 300 mm WLCSP, 300 mm Cu pillar, and others. Winstek's customers range from major corporations to smaller innovators, with end-market products ranging from communications to computers to consumer products. For more information, please visit www.winstek.com.tw

