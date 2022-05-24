|
Winter Park Resort Planning to Open for Summer Adventure in Mid-June
Top 10 Reasons to make Winter Park Resort your "home base" for summer mountain adventure and relaxation
WINTER PARK, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The snow is melting, the days are getting longer and the streams and rivers are flowing in the Colorado Rocky Mountains surrounding Winter Park Resort. Summer is peeking around the corner, and if conditions and Mother Nature allow, Winter Park will open its summer operations, including its famed Trestle Bike Park, on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
There is a new sense of urgency and eagerness to get outside and hit the trails this summer, marking a 2022 trend to vacation in the great outdoors. Surveys and other news reports reinforce that travelers continue to recognize and embrace the importance of reconnecting with nature, exploring the mountains, and relaxing in fresh air. Decades of research also shows what outdoor adventurers have known all along: Nature is good for us. The sights, sounds, and smells of the great outdoors reduce stress and anxiety, increase attention and mindfulness, and improve cognitive health.
"So you could say that a summer vacation or weekend getaway in Winter Park is not only soul-satisfying; it can help improve your mental health," said Liz Agostin, vice president of marketing for Winter Park Resort. "Winter Park is authentically Colorado, offering travelers of every ability unique experiences to get outside and relax…or find new adventure. Get your heart pumping and take a high-alpine guided hike in our backcountry or simply relax with a scenic Gondola ride, a craft beer and sunset views at 10,000 feet above sea level."
Regardless of whether you want to relax or have an active outdoor experience, you want your vacation to be a good fit -- pinpointing certain qualities that make a destination right for your family. Travelers are picking Winter Park Resort for all the right reasons – specifically, 10 reasons when it comes to summer adventure and relaxation.
"Now the only question is: Are you craving adventure or relaxation? The answer: You can have both," added Agostin.
About Winter Park Resort
Located just 67 miles from Denver, Winter Park Resort was voted Colorado's Top Adventure Town. Boasting more than 3,000 acres of open space and trails for hiking and biking, Winter Park is nestled along the Continental Divide and is known for its unspoiled, pure nature and authentic Colorado vibe. For more information, please visit WinterParkResort.com.
