Wintrust Financial Aktie
WKN: 908658 / ISIN: US97650W1080
|
21.01.2026 05:02:18
Wintrust Financial Corp. Profit Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $223.02 million, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $185.36 million, or $2.63 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $714.26 million from $638.60 million last year.
Wintrust Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $223.02 Mln. vs. $185.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $714.26 Mln vs. $638.60 Mln last year.
