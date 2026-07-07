Wintrust To Acquire Northern Trust's Guardianship Services Business; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) announced late Monday that its unit Wintrust Private Trust Company, N.A., has agreed to acquire the guardianship services business of Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), a provider of wealth management, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is set to close later in 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The guardianship services business provides court-appointed fiduciary and financial oversight services for individuals unable to manage their own affairs due to age, disability or incapacity. Northern Trust's guardianship services manages about $1.2 billion in assets.

Wintrust said the deal will expand its guardianship services in Chicago and surrounding counties.

Following the deal closure, the guardianship team will move to Wintrust.

Northern Trust shares rose 0.03 percent to $181.20 after hours on the Nasdaq, after ending Monday's regular session 2.63 percent higher.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Wintrust Financial closed Monday's trading 0.99 percent higher at $162.79.