Wire 3 Symmetrical 10 Gigabit Network Now Live Throughout Central Florida and the Space Coast

Later this week, customers in areas of New Smyrna Beach will be connected and streaming using the fastest data speeds in Florida.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3 Holdings, Inc., ("Wire 3") an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider, announced today that their network is live with redundant connectivity stretching from Jacksonville to Miami. Planned network areas currently include Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties in Florida. Early adopters in New Smyrna Beach will be able to use the new service as early as this week.

"It's an exciting day," said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3. "We set out just a few months ago with a goal to provide people with faster, more reliable, and cheaper internet, and that day is finally here."

Wire 3 offers symmetrical data speeds up to 10 Gbps, with no data caps, fees or taxes and is backed by local customer service. Uniquely designed to serve full-time community members as well as part-time "Snow Bird" residents and property managers, the service includes free Wi-Fi equipment with the ability to turn service on or off as needed without a fee.

"We have light!," said Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer of Wire 3. "We're obviously thrilled, but, as a tech company obsessed with the customer experience, I'm even more excited to start delivering on our promise to our customers."

Early adopters can order today or pre-register for a special offer that provides 10 Gbps service for $60 a month for two years. Customers can also receive a free month of service for every customer they refer to Wire 3.

Prospective customers can pre-register to lock in early adopter pricing using the Wire 3 check availability form and will be alerted when construction begins in their area.

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to their customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable internet connection possible, Wire 3 offers customers the flexibility and high-speed internet access they need, at an affordable price.

If you are a government or municipality agent looking for more details about Wire 3, you can access our brief deck.

