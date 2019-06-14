Wirecard and Crédit Agricole Payment Services Announce Next Stages of Strategic Partnership

- Wirecard and Crédit Agricole Payment Services (CAPS) have agreed on joint commercial business routes for tier 1 merchants

- Wirecard will equip CAPS with its next-generation digital Financial Commerce Platform

- CAPS will offer Wirecard's unique branded e-commerce shop extension service to their customers for a state-of-the-art Unified Commerce experience

- French merchants can offer consumers the best digital shopping experience

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovator leader for digital financial technology, and Crédit Agricole Payment Services (CAPS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, are today announcing the next stages of their digital payment agreement. Within the scope of the partnership, the two companies are shaping the future of digital commerce together and cooperating to launch a range of cross-channel acceptance and pan-European acquiring services.

Since the latest update, Crédit Agricole Payment Services is the first European partner to benefit from Wirecard's new e-commerce shop extension solution. It will be available at the end of the year, after a pilot phase that will start at the end of summer. Thanks to automatic updates, merchants are able to constantly optimize the digital shopping experience for consumers and offering a state-of-the-art Unified Commerce solution.

Following a comprehensive technical integration of their technologies, Wirecard and CAPS have agreed on joint commercial business routes for tier 1 merchants and have already issued concrete business plans to hundreds of large strategic accounts. These customers will benefit from new e-commerce payment acceptance and acquiring services, developed by Wirecard, which the two companies are jointly bringing to market.

Bertrand Chevallier, CEO at Crédit Agricole Payment Services, said, "Our partnership with Wirecard means for us taking big steps in terms of bringing value-added services to customers of Crédit Agricole that improve the user experience. We are focusing on innovations to our merchants in France and the whole of Europe."

Thorsten Holten, EVP FinTech & Financial Institutions at Wirecard, added, "Since announcing our partnership, we have been working constantly on developing joint state-of-the-art digital payment solutions as well as an effective go-to-market strategy, especially for tier 1 customers. Once it is in place, we will work on expanding our offering including our unique white labelling proposition aimed at accelerating the integration of merchants' online shops with our innovative financial commerce platform."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Crédit Agricole Payment Services:

Crédit Agricole Payment Services is France's leading provider of payment solutions with a market share of almost 30% and more than 10 billion transactions processed in 2017. Crédit Agricole Payment Services offers a complete payment expertise, combining ease of use and security.

