Wireless Zone® Donated $25,000 to No Kid Hungry® in December

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless Zone®, a Verizon authorized retailer and the nation's largest wireless retail franchise, recently donated $25,000 to No Kid Hungry® through its philanthropic Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving®. The check presentation took place on December 3, 2019. No Kid Hungry® is one of the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving's core charities—groups supported annually that are selected for their service of all Wireless Zone communities.

Founded in 1984, No Kid Hungry is a leading children's organization that strives to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world and ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.

According to the organization's website, more than 11 million children in the United States live in households which don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. Through programs that are proven to work, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by connecting kids to effective nutrition programs such as school breakfast and afterschool meals as well as summer meals and food skills education.

"Every community has children that don't get enough to eat; for many, the meals they get at school is all they have. No Kid Hungry works with schools and other organizations to provide additional sources of food and connect families to local resources to ensure children focus on learning, and we know this donation will help a lot of children." said Shelley Nemic, Programs Manager and Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving Board Member.

Through the support of its patrons and dedicated Wireless Zone franchisees, the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving is able to aid various programs put on by No Kids Hungry including research, advocacy and providing meals for hungry children.

The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving allows for franchisees to participate in other system wide events including the annual Backpack Giveaway to local schools. Franchisees collect funds throughout the year in order to purchase new backpacks stocked with necessary school supplies for children in need. In 2019, Wireless Zone's third annual Backpack Giveaway gave out an estimated 70,000 backpacks to children in need all across the country. More information about the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving and its charity partners can be found at https://wirelesszone.com/foundation/.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

About Wireless Zone:

Founded in 1988 as ""The Car Phone Store"", the Wireless Zone system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor and was ranked the No. 1 franchise in its category by Entrepreneur magazine. Each store is independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. The Wireless Zone system has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years and is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone LLC. For more information, visit http://www.wirelesszone.com.

About The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving:

The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving was founded in 2003 after identifying a need and desire to give back to our communities. Today the Foundation raises a substantial amount of money to support a large number of local charities and causes in the communities in which we do business. We also have time-honored relationships with our national charities including Make-A-Wish, Autism Speaks, Children's Tumor Foundation and St. Jude's as well as No Kid Hungry, Best Friends Animal Rescue, Homes for our Troops and Sandy Hook Promise.

SOURCE Wireless Zone