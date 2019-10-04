Wireless Zone® Supports Sandy Hook Promise Throughout Month of October

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wireless Zone®, the nation's largest wireless retailer, through its philanthropic Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving® organization, will be collecting donations for its charity partner Sandy Hook Promise at all 373 retail locations across the U.S. during the month of October. The money will go toward the organization's Know the Signs training program, which has trained over 7.5 million people in all 50 U.S. states since its inception.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a leading school violence prevention organization, focusing on the training of youth and adults in evidence-based Know the Signs programs that have been proven to decrease violence, bullying, and other forms of victimization while strengthening school communities. This philanthropic partnership will bring SHP's Know the Signs programs — Start with Hello, Say Something, the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, as well as support SAVE Promise Clubs in elementary, middle, and high schools — at no cost to hundreds of schools in 2019-2020.

"With the support of Wireless Zone, we will be able to empower even more students to Know the Signs to prevent school shootings, reduce bullying, and create environments of connectedness and inclusion that help minimize the potential for youth violence and self-harm," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

Throughout the month of October, all Wireless Zone® stores will be collecting donations for Sandy Hook Promise, one of the Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving national charities. Through the no-cost Know the Signs programs, Sandy Hook Promise has averted multiple school shooting plots, teen suicides, and countless other acts of violence nationwide.

"Sandy Hook Promise is one of the national charities that Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving supports annually. Our relationship started two years ago when one of our store owners nominated this organization to receive a grant from our Foundation. The message and training they deliver is extremely important to the safety and security of our children. As a father of school-aged children, I feel a particular connection and gratefulness to the work this organization is doing across the country." said Wireless Zone Chief Information Officer and President of Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving, Brian Murtari.

About Sandy Hook Promise: Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. SHP's mission is to prevent gun violence and other forms of violence and victimization BEFORE they can happen by creating a culture of engaged youth and adults committed to identifying, intervening, and getting help for individuals who might be at risk of hurting themselves or others. SHP is a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the "human side" of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others. Our words, actions, and impact nationwide are intended to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation. Make the Promise at http://www.sandyhookpromise.org.

About Wireless Zone: Founded in 1988 in Wethersfield, CT as "The Car Phone Store", the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor and was ranked the No. 1 franchise in its category by Entrepreneur magazine. Each store is independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. The Wireless Zone® system has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years and is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone LLC. For more information, visit https://www.wirelesszone.com

About The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving: The Wireless Zone® Foundation for Giving was founded in 2003 after identifying a need and desire to give back to our communities. Today the Foundation raises a substantial amount of money to support a large number of local charities and causes in the communities in which we do business. We also have time-honored relationships with our national charities including Make-A-Wish, Autism Speaks, Children's Tumor Foundation and St. Jude's as well as No Kid Hungry, Best Friends Animal Rescue, Homes for our Troops and Sandy Hook Promise.

SOURCE Wireless Zone