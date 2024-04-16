|
WiSA Signs Fourth WiSA E Licensing Agreement With Major HDTV/PTV Brand; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, WiSA Technologies, Inc.'s (WISA) subsidiary, WiSA Association, announced the completion of its fourth 5-year WiSA E licensing agreement with a major HDTV/PTV brand. Following this news, the stock is up 50% in the pre-market trade.
Through this agreement, the brand gains the ability to incorporate WiSA E software into its products, allowing customers access to various wireless immersive audio choices, along with seamless compatibility with WiSA E-enabled speakers from different WiSA Association speaker brands.
The company revealed that WiSA E is compatible with four HDTV SoC providers - Realtek, Amlogic, Mediatek, and Novatek - and can be tailored to work harmoniously with WiSA-E enabled speakers.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $2.62, up 50.22%.
