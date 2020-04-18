Wisconsin Married Couple with COVID-19 Discharged from Hospital on the Same Day

MADISON, Wis., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Married couple Cheryl and Jeff Poole of Waunakee, Wisconsin recently walked down a different kind of aisle when they were discharged together from UnityPoint Health - Meriter after successfully beating COVID-19.

Cheryl was admitted to the ICU on March 18 and was the hospital's first patient who required a ventilator due to COVID-19. Her husband, Jeff, was admitted to the ICU several days later and also required a ventilator.

The ICU team at UnityPoint Health – Meriter worked tirelessly to help the couple heal, not only being taken off ventilators but graduating out of the ICU. The Pooles were placed in rooms next to one another, and staff helped the couple have meals together.

On Thursday, the entire hospital lined the hallway to celebrate the Pooles as they left together, giving hope to our patients, medical teams and community.

The Pooles join more than 25 other patients who have been discharged from UnityPoint Health - Meriter after beating COVID-19.

UnityPoint Health is the nation's 13th largest nonprofit health system and the fourth largest nondenominational health system in America, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Through relationships with more than 315 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals and home care services throughout its 9 regions, UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 30,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

