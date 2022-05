Wisconsin Town Desperately Seeking Tenant For Foxconn Plant

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

iPhone assembler Foxconn's high-tech plant was once destined to transform Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin into a high-tech manufacturing hub. Five years later, local residents are worried the five-square-mile facility is on the verge of vacancy with local taxpayers holding the bag.