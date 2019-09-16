Wisdom World Foundation formally issues first multi-chain DApp application value ecological platform white paper

NANJING, China, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first white paper describing a multi-chain decentralized application (or DApp) value ecological platform, named Wisdom World (WWD) and sponsored by Wisdom World Foundation in Singapore, has been officially released.

In recent years, with the next stage of industrial revolution well underway, the digital economy has changed the way people produce and live. As a breakthrough technology, blockchain is leading a new revolution in global technology, promoting the transition from the "Internet of information" to the "Internet of value". As a result, the decentralized application or DApp developed based on this technology has also become the focus of attention.

If we agree that apps created the prosperity of the mobile web and changed all aspects of business, life and work, then the ecological prosperity of the blockchain as we look into the future depends to a large extent on the development of DApps. In other words, the relationship between DApps and the blockchain is like that between apps and the Android and iOS operating systems. DApps are expected to create the economic model for blockchain, including how the traffic will flow from point A to point B, how income will be generated, the scenarios under which the traffic flow and income generation will take place, as well as the exact design of how the transaction itself will be executed, among other missions.

Undoubtedly, a lot of hope has been placed in the concept of the DApp since its birth, especially with the rise of Ethernet, EOS and other public blockchain platforms. Many DApps have already become quite popular. Looking back on the development of DApps over the past two years, the concept is still in the early stage of development with only a few models and a limited number of users. At present, DApps are mostly concentrated in the gambling, gaming and exchanges categories as well as in a few others, with there still being a long way to go before they can really meet the standards required for commercial applications. Overall, the DApp market is facing four key challenges: at this point in time, it is still difficult for developers to get their head around it and create the applications, it's difficult to distribute, difficult to use and, hence, difficult to popularize.

WWD has emerged under such an environment. Initiated by the Wisdom World Foundation in Singapore, it is a multi-chain DApp application value ecological platform. Collectively built as a decentralized and open source ecosystem to maintain a reliable app library, the platform focuses on providing users with one-stop solutions around industry technology research, strategy development, DApp public and private domain traffic and DApp application implementation, among others.

According to the white paper, the WWD ecological platform builds bridges between developers and ordinary users, between the Internet and blockchain industries, mainly through the DApp Hub on the mobile side and the Contract Hub on the web or internet side. The Contract Hub is a set of developer solutions for the developer community in the WWD ecosystem. On the Contract Hub platform, developers do not need to personally study the contract implementation of different public blockchains, easily achieving the development of DApps based on different public blockchains infrastructures, including ETH, TRX, EOS, QOS and IOST, among others.

The DApp Hub is a multi-chain decentralized and open source DApp ecological platform built for ordinary users. Users do not have to worry about problems such as managing private keys on multiple public chains, or the DApp not being transparent or hard to find. The DApp Hub is committed to providing a convenient and efficient user experience similar to that of the WeChat Mini Program, a development environment that is quite popular among developers in China.

Immediately following the launch of the project, WWD will implement four components: the DApp module, the communications service platform, the ecosystem itself and the multi-chain wallet. In other words, users do not need to download a DApp in order to deploy it while scenario designers can easily create DApps for their own business based on the technology provided by the platform. In addition, cross-chain transactions can be realized through the infrastructure of multi-chain wallet and the integration of wallet technology, while private chat can be achieved within the system through the communications service platform. Generally, the interaction of different scenarios, the communication between users, the monetization of traffic and resource integration can all be achieved, and once done, followed by creating the ecological closed loop bringing together the DApps, developers, users and scenarios. For more project information, please visit the official website: http://www.wwdhub.com

In fact, both blockchain and DApps have both already built up a certain reserve in terms of technology and accumulation in terms of practice. Through the combination of Internet and blockchain technologies, WWD expects to create a completely decentralized, integrated ecological platform that can be used both in and outside the industry. Through empowering DApp project technology and bringing together high-quality projects and users, WWD expects to successfully build a service medium that covers all levels of the infrastructure while connecting technology developers, users, scenarios and other as yet to be defined communities together. WWD is committed to enabling everyone who is supportive and willing to work to participate efficiently and effectively, with the goal of promoting the development of the blockchain industry and enjoying the economic benefits brought about by the next stage of its development.

