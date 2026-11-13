Wise Group H1 Grows 6%, Backs FY27 Guidance; Shares Up Overnight

(RTTNews) - Wise Group Plc (WSE, WISE.L), a UK-based IT services company, on Friday reported higher earnings for the First half of fiscal 2027, compared to the prior year. The company also provided outlook for the fiscal 2027.

Net income for the half-yearly period rose 6 percent to $249.2 million from $234.8 million last year. On a per share basis, the corresponding net income was $24.45 and $22.67, respectively.

Total comprehensive income for the period was $271.7 million, lower than the previous year's $338.5 million.

Income before tax was 9 percent higher at $334.9 million, compared to year-ago figure of $306.7 million.

Revenue for the half-year increased 23 percent to $1.453 billion from $1.184 billion last year.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann, said, "More than 16 million people and businesses used Wise in the past six months. These customers moved $141 billion across borders, up 24% year on year. Customers also used Wise for more, spending $27 billion on Wise cards and increasing holdings by 28% to $44 billion, including $11 billion held in Wise Assets."

The company's transaction revenue for the period increased 25 percent year-over-year, amounting to $1.1 billion, contributed by card revenue, cross-border revenue, besides others.

Looking ahead, Wise maintains fiscal 2027 income before tax margin around the top of 20-25 percent range. Net revenue growth is reiterated to be in the upper half of 15-20 percent range on a constant currency basis.

Wise shares were up 4.91 percent, at 871.40 pence at LSE. On the Nasdaq, in overnight activity Wise shares were gaining 6.22 percent and trading at $11.61.

For more earnings news, earnings calendars, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com