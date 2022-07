Wise Shows Once Again Why It Is a Must-Own for Disruptive Fintech Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Financial technology -- otherwise known as fintech -- is a broad category of companies trying to apply technology to the financial industry. With the rise of cashless and internet-enabled payments over the past few decades, the fintech market has grown rapidly. Long-term investors in stocks like Visa and Mastercard have gotten phenomenal returns, with both stocks up more than 500% in the last 10 years.But where can investors go for the next Visa or Mastercard? I think one candidate is Wise (LSE: WISE), a U.S.-based digital remittance and international banking company. Here's why Wise is a must-own if you want to invest in disruptive fintech stocks. V data by YChartsContinue reading