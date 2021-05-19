Wise Therapeutics Releases Personal Zen to Combat Workplace Stress and Anxiety

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Therapeutics, a leading developer of gamified digital therapeutics, today announced the launch of Personal Zen for Employers; the first and only clinically validated tool to fight stress and anxiety using Attention Bias Modification (ABM), now optimized for employers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated stress and anxiety levels in the workplace. Over two thirds of employees are reporting higher levels of stress since the coronavirus outbreak. Now, with the added stress of returning to work and heightened employee burnout, Personal Zen provides unprecedented accessibility through an engaging 'micro-intervention' for the 140 million people currently struggling with stress and anxiety in the US.

"There is an engagement problem in mental health, and many aren't ready or able to use mindfulness, therapy or more time intensive programs as a first line approach," said Raj Amin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We are excited to now offer Personal Zen as a low-stigma therapeutic game to help employees build stress resilience, while building awareness of other complementary mental health tools and resources."

The brand new Personal Zen, clinically validated to reduce stress and anxiety through 6 randomized clinical trials, is now being offered as an employer benefit. The release of the new version offers its core therapeutic game and the introduction of a range of highly requested features, such as daily dosage recommendations, mood tracking, journaling, and brief positive practices exercises. These features are complemented by a mental wellness dashboard for employers that provides aggregated, anonymized data on workforce mental well-being.

Personal Zen for Employers is offered through a registration code, so that employees can use the app at no cost to them. The new updated Personal Zen is also available for direct purchase to individuals for $4.99/month after a free 30 day trial.

Visit personalzen.com/employers to learn more about the brand new Personal Zen for Employers for your organization.

ABOUT WISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.:

Wise Therapeutics was founded to transform breakthrough science into accessible and engaging digital therapeutics that address pervasive behavioral health challenges. Wise's flagship product Personal Zen helps remove these barriers with a gamified micro-intervention for stress and anxiety.

