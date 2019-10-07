WiseChip Presents the 2.5 times brighter PMOLED by Latest Hyperfluorescence OLED Display at CEACTEC JAPAN 2019

MIAOLI, Taiwan, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. highlight the advantages of PMOLED display technology, Taiwanese PMOLED display solutions provider debut its newly Hyperfluorescence OLED display products which are a commercial product utilizing 4th generation Hyperfluorescence OLED light emission technology. This will be the first commercial product using this new generation of organic compounds in a commercial display product.

The newly Hyperfluorescence OLED display structure is simple but of marvelous characteristics. For instance, the 2.7-inch, 128x64 pixel array, yellow type Hyperfluorescence type OLED massively produced which at the same power consumption using Hyperfluorescence material can reach to 220 nits, that is 2.5 times brighter when using general fluorescence material. Meanwhile, tuning material parameters can up to robust and higher performance. Moreover, using this material also improved the lifetime of the product more than 50,000 hours through optimizing the element's structure.

The 4th Hyperfluorescence material not only has an advantage of cost but also has highly compatible with massive production equipment. Optimizing the device structure, choosing suitable material and well monitoring to the rate of evaporation, the new type OLED display can rapidly introduce to massive production and get ahead in the market.

Additionally, WiseChip showcases in-cell touch OLED display which is minimal or no added size, thickness or weight, so no effect on the end product's industrial design. Products displayed were honored with the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award, which acknowledges their outstanding accomplishments in the fields of research, development, design, quality, and marketing.

WiseChip has gain stable market share rate in small-to-medium-size OLED display and strongly searching demand for its displays. Standard panel series from 0.33 to 5.5 inches that can provide the varied and flexibility needed to power the next generation of consumer products.

Those OLED display great features will make it popular embedded solution suitable for portable, medical, industrial and electronics products. WiseChip has extended to smart and industrial display instrument applications.

With the advantage of high efficiency and low power consumption, wearable and portable devices would be new opportunities for a new OLED display technology, Hyperfluorescence OLED display, and in-cell touch OLED display to be unveiled at CEATEC JAPAN 2019 from October 15th to 18th, at the booth (#Hall 6, F111-21) of Makuhari Messe.

