15.09.2022 07:00:00

WISeKey Announces H1 2022 Results; Reports Total Revenue of $12.6 Million, an Increase of Over 27% from H1 2021 and Net Income Attributable to WISeKey of $2.4 Million

Revenue Increase was Mainly due to Higher Demand on Semiconductors / IoT; WISeKey’s H1 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Increased 48% to $10.7 Million from $7.2 Million in H1 2021

Reports Record Backlog of $39 Million for IoT Semiconductors Products Stretching into 2023 and Pipeline of Opportunities Totals $75 million

ZUG, Switzerland – September 15, 2022: Ad-Hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – Wisekey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey” or the "Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today its auditor-reviewed financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 ("H1 2022”).

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted, "IoT, Semiconductors and NFT are entering a new cycle of growth driven by in-car electronics, smart routers, AI-IoT devices, cloud processing, automation, IoT Satellites, 5G and connectivity features that make the world safer, connected and contribute to sustainability. WISeKey’s business strategy continues to focus on developing cybersecurity IoT solutions and NFTs that enable our customers’ success and drive long-term growth despite the slowdown in delivery of components.   To meet these strategic objectives and its goal of refocusing on the core business on Cybersecurity and IoT, in H1 2022 WISeKey completed the divestiture of arago GmbH ("arago”) which came as a result of arago’s margins and total performance being below expectations, despite significant investment by WISeKey to streamline the business. Regardless, following the divestiture, WISeKey will maintain a partnership with arago to consider potential added value brought on by AI capabilities.”

WISeKey’s strong financial position of $23 million cash at the end of H1 2022 allows the Company to support investments in new products, IP, and faster growing IoT/cybersecurity markets. Since the beginning of 2022, WISeKey has made significant investments in R&D and new microchips design, in order to maintain its leading-edge technology position and the competitive advantage of product offerings. Specifically, WISeKey is working on the following projects:

  • Commercialization of the WISeSat PocketQube Satellite with 13 satellites now in orbit launched with Space X. WISeKey is offering this IoT satellite technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices and objects.

  • Development of a new range of Quantum Trust Services, that will take advantage of the latest developments in post-quantum encryption (PQE) to be applied in real-world applications of digital signatures and encryption using PKI and digital certificates, such as secure communication channels (TLS), enhanced Key Exchanges and email security (S/MIME). These services are currently based on standards that can be improved to be resilient to quantum attacks and offer backwards compatibility with existing counterparts. WISeKey’s implementation of PQE is made around the concept of "hybrid signatures” which combine in a single X.509 certificate, a conventional signature with a second signature using a PQE algorithm. This approach ensures backwards compatibility and opens a new horizon of cybersecurity services.

  • Launching of "Root of Trust” based in PQE algorithms promoted currently by the NIST as valid candidates, which will be the foundation of a new portfolio of Trust Services and secure several IoT projects on which WISeKey is already working.

  • Development of post-quantum resistant algorithms through its strategic R&D partnership with MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute. WISeKey’s R&D group has been working with several NIST’s candidates for the MS600X Common Criteria products, such as Crystals-Kyber and Crystals-Dilithium, aiming to develop a complete post-quantum cryptography toolbox to be combined with new PKI-related Trust Services delivered by WISeKey. These post-quantum cryptography initiatives will play a key role in controlling vulnerability and other risks related to quantum computers technologies which when used by hackers can give them the ability to crack cryptography algorithms, corrupt cybersecurity and compromise the global economy, by undermining the security foundations of the current financial and governmental services. These initiatives have received tremendous support from many government entities around the world through the sponsoring of public/private R&D projects. In particular, WISeKey is active in key initiatives promoted by the French Agency for Cybersecurity (ANSSI), and by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence of the US NIST. The WISeKey contributions to the projects will be Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors to keep the credentials secure. Specifically, WISeKey will offer INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS) for issuing credentials and VaultIC secure semiconductors to provide tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration.

  • Use of WISeID as a Universal Communications Identifier (UCID), a unique identifier for an IoT device on a network; the blockchain, a distributed ledger shared with the nodes of a computer network to guarantee security; and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), cryptographic assets on a blockchain that cannot be replicated. The combined practical application of these technologies — implementing UCID on the device, using NFTs, and putting them on the blockchain — ensures that the device itself is authenticated on a network that cannot be corrupted. This is a giant leap forward, and it is happening now, in the United States government.

  • Full deployment of the WISe.ART platform. WISe.ART’s unique competitive edge comes from its platform which is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.ART platform offers users full control of their WISeID NFT, while other NFTs must request access to identity information, and WISeID NFTs users then can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share.The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application "System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their value for a long-term. For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-files-patent-application-for-persistent-and-authenticatable-nfts/. Almost 130 artists have already joined the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace with approximately 500 unique NFT products, adding a commercial NFT sales potential aggregate of $70 million worth of NFTs that increasingly see a future for tokens that upend the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DATA

H1 FY 2022 Key Financials - WISeKey Group

(Million US$)                6 months ended June 30,
US GAAP 20222021
Operating loss as reported(6.6)(8.3)
Net income attributable to WISeKey as reported2.4(4.3)
   
Non-GAAP 20212020
Total revenue12.69.9
Total gross profit 5.63.6
EBITDA (6.5)(7.7)
Adjusted EBITDA(5.5)(7.1)
   
 As at June 30,
2022		As at December 31,
2021
Total Cash and restricted cash22.934.3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) [as reported]

 6 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,
USD'0002022 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited)
    
Net sales10,840  7,802
Cost of sales(6,305) (4,304)
Depreciation of production assets240  (390)
Gross profit4,775  3,108
    
Other operating income33  114
Research & development expenses(1,699) (2,128)
Selling & marketing expenses(3,556) (3,227)
General & administrative expenses(6,156) (6,174)
Total operating expenses(11,378) (11,415)
Operating loss(6,603) (8,307)
    
Non-operating income2,795  6,781
Debt conversion expense(603) -
Interest and amortization of debt discount(134) (455)
Non-operating expenses(2,083) (877)
Loss before income tax expense(6,628) (2,858)
    
Income tax income / (expense)(1) (1)
Loss from continuing operations, net(6,629) (2,859)
    
 

Discontinued operations:		   
Net sales from discontinued operations1,805  2,142
Cost of sales from discontinued operations(978) (1,679)
Total operating and non-operating expenses from discontinued operations(5,274) (3,769)
Income tax recovery from discontinued operations25  57
Gain on disposal of a business, net of tax on disposal11,801  -
Income / (loss) on discontinued operations7,379  (3,249)
    
Net income / (loss)750  (6,108)
    
Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1,685) (1,767)
Net income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG2,435  (4,341)
    
Earnings per share from continuing operations   
Basic(0.07) (0.04)
Diluted(0.07) (0.04)
Earnings per share from discontinued operations   
Basic0.07  (0.05)
Diluted0.07  (0.05)
    
Earning per share attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG   
Basic0.02  (0.07)
Diluted0.02  (0.07)
    
Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax:   
Foreign currency translation adjustments(3,218) (777)
Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities- (5,564)
Reclassifications out of the OCI arising during period1,156  -
Defined benefit pension plans:   
Net gain (loss) arising during period90  140
Other comprehensive income / (loss)(1,972) (6,201)
Comprehensive income / (loss)(1,222) (12,309)
    
Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(969) 80
Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG(1,002) (6,281)
    
Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(2,655) (1,687)
Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable
to WISeKey International Holding AG		1,433  (10,622)

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets [as reported]

 As at June 30, As at December 31,
USD'0002022 (unaudited) 2021
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents22,818  34,201
Restricted cash, current105  110
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts30,344  2,979
Notes receivable from employees and related parties66  68
Inventories4,189  2,710
Prepaid expenses792  1,198
Current assets held for sale- 689
Other current assets927  555
Total current assets 59,241   42,510
    
Noncurrent assets   
Notes receivable, noncurrent182  190
Deferred income tax assets1  1
Deferred tax credits1,073  848
Property, plant and equipment net of accumulated depreciation743  573
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization103  105
Finance lease right-of-use assets130  171
Operating lease right-of-use assets2,661  2,941
Goodwill8,317  8,317
Equity securities, at cost460  501
Equity securities, at fair value1  1
Noncurrent assets held for sale- 32,391
Other noncurrent assets241  256
Total noncurrent assets 13,912   46,295
TOTAL ASSETS 73,153   88,805
    
LIABILITIES   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable13,482  14,786
Notes payable4,193  4,206
Convertible note payable, current800  -
Deferred revenue, current199  92
Current portion of obligations under finance lease liabilities4  55
Current portion of obligations under operating lease liabilities567  595
Income tax payable7  11
Current liabilities held for sale- 4,567
Other current liabilities331  439
Total current liabilities19,583  24,751
    
Noncurrent liabilities   
Bonds, mortgages and other long-term debt393  458
Convertible note payable, noncurrent31  9,049
Deferred revenue, noncurrent37  100
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent2,197  2,468
Employee benefit plan obligation4,669  4,769
Other deferred tax liabilities59  62
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale- 5,712
Other noncurrent liabilities3  57
Total noncurrent liabilities7,389  22,675
TOTAL LIABILITIES26,972  47,426
    
    
Commitments and contingent liabilities   
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock - Class A400  400
CHF 0.01 par value   
Authorized - 40,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 40,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares   
Common stock - Class B5,334  4,685
CHF 0.05 par value   
Authorized - 144,589,261 and 138,058,468   
Issued - 100,294,518 and 88,120,054   
Outstanding - 99,837,254 and 80,918,390   
Treasury stock, at cost (457,264 and 7,201,664 shares held)(371) (636)
Additional paid-in capital277,376  268,199
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)1,312  1,407
Accumulated deficit(235,724) (238,160)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to WISeKey shareholders48,327  35,895
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries(2,146) 5,484
Total shareholders' equity 46,181  41,379
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 73,153  88,805

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In managing WISeKey's business on a consolidated basis, WISeKey management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In measuring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing our gross margin and operating margin and when assessing appropriate levels of research and development efforts. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting WISeKey’s business. We believe that they enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, certain non-cash expenses related to acquisitions and share-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in WISeKey's underlying performance. This information also enables investors to compare financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these and other similar items in WISeKey’s non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial statements portion of this release in a schedule entitled "Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited).”

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations

Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited)6 months to June 30,6 months to June 30,
(Million US$)20222021
Net sales as reported10.8 7.8
Net sales from discontinued operations as reported1.8 2.1
Total revenue12.6 9.9
Gross profit as reported4.8 3.1
Gross profit from discontinued operations as reported0.8 0.5
Total gross profit5.6 3.6
Operating loss as reported(6.6)(8.3)
Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations:  
Depreciation expense0.1 0.5
Amortization expense on intangibles-0.1
EBITDA(6.5)(7.7)
Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations:  
Expenses settled in equity0.1 -
M&A-related legal fees0.8 0.6
M&A-related professional fees0.1 -
Adjusted EBITDA(5.5)(7.1)


GAAP to Non-GAAP Cash and Cash Equivalents 
(Million US$)As at
June 30,
2022		As at December 31,
2021
Cash and cash equivalents as reported22.834.2
Restricted cash, current as reported0.10.1
Total Cash and restricted cash22.9 34.3
* Rounded up  

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity platform company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The WISeKey IoT technology stack includes a range of technologies such as Semiconductors, eIDs, Blockchain, NFTs, Post Quantum, Pico Satellites and Trust acting seamlessly as a platform which secures the simple connection of objects to the Internet to the most complex applications that use these connected objects, the data they gather and communicate and the different steps needed to power these applications.

The WISeKey Semiconductors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, NFTs, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.)

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


