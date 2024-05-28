WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Agenda Items to be Approved by Shareholders at its 2024 Annual General Meeting

Zug, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey” or the "Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has submitted its proposals for shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM").

Key items that the Board of Directors recommends shareholders to approve are:

The reduction of the registered share capital of the Company by CHF 8,461,555.20 from CHF 8,814,120 to CHF 352,564.80, by reducing the nominal value of each Class B share from CHF 2.50 to CHF 0.10 and each Class A share from CHF 0.25 to CHF 0.01, and the allocation of the total reduction amount of CHF 8,461,555.20 to the Company's statutory capital reserves from capital contribution. The Company's current equity will not be reduced and there will be no distribution to shareholders;





If the reduction of the registered share capital is approved, the re-affirmation of the Company’s capital band;





The re-election of Carlos Moreira, Peter Ward, David Fergusson, Jean-Philippe Ladisa, María Pía Aqueveque Jabbaz as members of the Board and the election of Philippe Doubre, Philippe Monnier, and John O’Hara as new members of the Board, each for a term extending until completion of the 2025 AGM;





The re-election of Carlos Moreira as Chairman of the Board for a term extending until completion of the 2025 AGM, and the re-election of David Fergusson, and the election of Philippe Doubre and Jean-Philippe Ladisa, as members of the Board’s Nomination & Compensation Committee, each for a term extending until completion of the 2025 AGM;





The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of (i) the Board for the period between the 2024 AGM and the 2025 AGM and (ii) the company’s executive management for financial year 2024 pursuant to Swiss law and the Company’s articles of association;





The 2023 compensation report (advisory vote);





The discharge of the members of the Board and executive management from liability for activities during fiscal year 2023;





The 2023 Annual Report, including the 2023 Consolidated Audited Financial Statement;





The 2024 AGM will be held at 2:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at the offices of Homburger AG, Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. It will be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person at the venue. Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by giving electronic or written voting instructions to the independent voting rights representative, as further described in the Company’s invitation to the 2024 AGM published on the date of this press release, or by giving proxy to a representative.

