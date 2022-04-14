WISeKey Reports FY 2021 Audited Consolidated Financial Results

Schedules conference call for Friday, April 29 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00 am ET)

Geneva, Switzerland, April 14, 2022 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules– WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey” or the "Company” or the "Group”), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today its audited consolidated financial results for full year (FY) 2021 (period ended December 31, 2021).

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted, "In 2021, demand for WISeKey’s products and services substantially increased. With a 51% increase in revenue, the Group is back on its growth path, supported by investments in R&D aiming to remain at the edge of technology, and investments focused on strengthening our sales force. A large part of our revenue increase came from the new AI revenue stream after the acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in arago GmbH ("arago”) in February 2021. During the year, we invested significantly in arago to streamline its operations and to try to get the company to improve its operational efficiencies.”

Mr. Moreira added, "2022 is set to be another strong year for Wisekey on several fronts. Demand for our IoT products remains very high and we have already started scheduling deliveries for 2023. While we continue to face semiconductors supply chain shortages, we are looking at every option to further shorten customer delivery times. WISeKey is positioning itself as a strong, reliable and customer-focused supplier. We are progressing well on our two new revenue streams with the launch of the first WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite in January 2022 and the expansion of the NFT portfolio available on our WISe.ART NFT platform which already includes over 300 artists.”

As regards to operational costs, in 2022 we will continue to invest strongly in research and development, following $7.0 million of investments made in 2021, as we have re-focused our efforts on software components that form the USP for our IoT products.

The final significant movement on the balance sheet is the increase in the balance of our convertible notes, which relates to the issuance of two new convertible bonds for a total of $22 million in June 2021. This balance has been currently reduced to just over $10 million, and under the terms of the agreement, we have an additional $11.5 million available to draw down.

WISeKey’s FY21 audited consolidated financial results are available at https://www.wisekey.com/company/investors/financial-reports/.

2021 KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue growth: 51% increase in revenue to $22.3 million for FY 2021, compared to $14.8 million in FY 2020.

cash and cash equivalents together with restricted cash increased to $34.4 million at December 31, 2021, from $21.8 million at December 31, 2020. A cquire d 51% controlling interest in arago GmbH (arago) on February 1, 2021 : arago’s leading technology provides AI to enterprises, globally, through Knowledge Automation provides WISeKey with an opportunity to approach the fast-growing AIoT market. The combination of arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity, European Root of Trust and IoT/semiconductors technologies creates the AIoT offering that integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

arago’s leading technology provides AI to enterprises, globally, through Knowledge Automation provides WISeKey with an opportunity to approach the fast-growing AIoT market. The combination of arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity, European Root of Trust and IoT/semiconductors technologies creates the AIoT offering that integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment. Development and launch of the WISe.ART NFT auction platform: an innovative platform where WISeKey adds identification to the emerging NFT trade market, therefore ensuring that NFTs sold on its platform are genuine. Our WISe.ART NFT platform provides the most secure and scalable blockchain back-end for creating real digital twins for valuable objects and trading high-value NFTs from the collectible and luxury space, incorporating vetting, provenance, proof of ownership, and follow-on monetization control into the NFTs. The revenue streams arising from WISeArt will be split across two key areas. Firstly, we are charging commissions on the sales that are carried out on the WISeArt platform. This is a percentage of the total sale and will depend upon multiple factors but, ultimately, will be a relatively straight-forward revenue transaction. Secondly, we are offering a white label version of the WISeArt platform that can be taken by clients that wish to have their own branded platform for auctions and sales. Here we would generate a one-off fee for the platform sale, as well as fees for the set-up and installation, with an ongoing hosting, maintenance and support packages being added with a separate annual fee. Our intention is that, with the hosting still being carried out by WISeKey, commission fees would also still apply to the sales on the platform.





an innovative platform where WISeKey adds identification to the emerging NFT trade market, therefore ensuring that NFTs sold on its platform are genuine. Our WISe.ART NFT platform provides the most secure and scalable blockchain back-end for creating real digital twins for valuable objects and trading high-value NFTs from the collectible and luxury space, incorporating vetting, provenance, proof of ownership, and follow-on monetization control into the NFTs. The revenue streams arising from WISeArt will be split across two key areas.

2022 KEY GROWTH AREAS

The launch of the WISe.ART NFT platform in 2021 is expected to provide new WISe.ART revenue streams in the shape of commissions on the sales carried out on the platform, and the sale of a white label version of the WISe.ART platform for clients that wish to have their own branded platform for auctions and sales.

in 2021 is expected to provide new WISe.ART revenue streams in the shape of commissions on the sales carried out on the platform, and the sale of a white label version of the WISe.ART platform for clients that wish to have their own branded platform for auctions and sales. The launch of the first WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite in January 2022 is the result of the investment of WISeKey in FOSSA Systems to integrate their picosatellite technology into the WISeKey IoT Connect & Trust model and improve IoT communication in remote and poor connectivity areas.

in January 2022 is the result of the investment of WISeKey in FOSSA Systems to integrate their picosatellite technology into the WISeKey IoT Connect & Trust model and improve IoT communication in remote and poor connectivity areas. New strategic partnerships to strengthen its position as IoT cybersecurity provider and to develop new use cases based on our established technologies (refer to page 29 of the financial report for details).

to strengthen its position as IoT cybersecurity provider and to develop new use cases based on our established technologies (refer to page 29 of the financial report for details). Investments in post-quantum cryptography that are resistant against quantum cryptanalysis so as to anticipate future cybersecurity threats, working in collaboration with the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

that are resistant against quantum cryptanalysis so as to anticipate future cybersecurity threats, working in collaboration with the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA). Planned significant investment into new equipment to increase the production volume of semiconductors .

. Investment in R&D to expand its patent portfolio.

FY 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Peter Ward, CFO will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results, recent business developments and growth initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. The call will also be simultaneously webcasted over the Internet via this link and such link will also be made available in the "Investor Relations” section of WISeKey’s website http://wisekey.com/investors/.

An archived version of the webinar will be available on WISeKey’s website following the live presentation. For any questions regarding the event, please email Lcati@equityny.com.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL DATA

FY 2021 Key Financials - WISeKey Group

(Million US$) US GAAP 2021 2020 Net sales 22.3 14.8 Gross profit 9.1 5.5 Operating loss as reported (26.7) (18.5) Net income attributable to WISeKey as reported (20.3) (28.7) Non-GAAP 2021 2020 EBITDA (25.7) (16.9) Adjusted EBITDA (20.7) (15.8) Total Cash and restricted cash 34.4 21.8

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) [as reported]

12 months ended December 31, USD'000 2021 2020 2019 Net sales 22,258 14,779 22,652 Cost of sales (12,869) (8,578) (12,871) Depreciation of production assets (301) (736) (325) Gross profit 9,088 5,465 9,456 Other operating income 183 43 180 Research & development expenses (7,007) (6,012) (6,422) Selling & marketing expenses (10,226) (7,355) (7,929) General & administrative expenses (18,726) (10,673) (15,789) Total operating expenses (35,776) (23,997) (29,960) Operating loss (26,688) (18,532) (20,504) Non-operating income 8,638 1,127 1,918 Debt conversion expense (325) Gain on derivative liability - 44 214 Gain / (loss) on debt extinguishment - - (233) Interest and amortization of debt discount (1,057) (458) (742) Non-operating expenses (4,755) (11,079) (3,670) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (24,187) (28,898) (23,017) Income tax expense 93 (9) (13) Loss from continuing operations, net (24,094) (28,907) (23,030) Discontinued operations: Net sales from discontinued operations - - 1,934 Cost of sales from discontinued operations - - (791) Total operating and non-operating expenses from discontinued operations - - (1,801) Income tax recovery from discontinued operations - - 42 Gain on disposal of a business, net of tax on disposal - - 31,100 Income / (loss) on discontinued operations - - 30,484 Net income / (loss) (24,094) (28,907) 7,454 Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,754) (248) (733) Net income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG (20,340) (28,659) 8,187 Earnings per share Earnings from continuing operations per share - Basic (0.34) (0.68) (0.64) Earnings from continuing operations per share - Diluted (0.34) (0.68) (0.64) Earnings from discontinued operations per share - Basic - - 0.84 Earnings from discontinued operations per share - Diluted - - 0.81 Earning per share attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG Basic (0.28) (0.67) 0.23 Diluted (0.28) (0.67) 0.23 Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,534) 1,729 516 Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities 1,965 5,385 - Defined benefit pension plans: Net gain (loss) arising during period 1,572 1,189 (2,199) Reclassification adjustments (7,350) - - Other comprehensive income / (loss) (5,347) 8,303 (1,683) Comprehensive income / (loss) (29,441) (20,604) 5,771 Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 186 (95) (127) Other comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to WISeKey International Holding AG (5,533) 8,398 (1,556) Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,567) (343) (860) Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable

to WISeKey International Holding AG (25,874) (20,261) 6,631

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets [as reported]

As at December 31, USD'000 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,249 19,650 Restricted cash, current 110 2,113 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,261 2,900 Notes receivable from employees 68 37 Available-for-sale debt security - 9,190 Inventories 2,710 2,474 Prepaid expenses 1,435 649 Deferred charges, current - 836 Other current assets 677 814 Total current assets 42,510 38,663 Noncurrent assets Notes receivable, noncurrent 190 183 Deferred income tax assets 6 3 Deferred tax credits 848 1,312 Property, plant and equipment net of accumulated depreciation 587 1,000 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 9,186 9 Finance lease right-of-use assets 171 246 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,706 2,502 Goodwill 30,841 8,317 Deferred charges, noncurrent - 169 Equity securities, at cost 501 - Equity securities, at fair value 1 301 Other noncurrent assets 258 176 Total noncurrent assets 46,295 14,218 TOTAL ASSETS 88,805 52,881 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable 16,448 13,099 Notes payable 6,249 4,115 Convertible note payable, current - 5,633 Deferred revenue, current 487 302 Current portion of obligations under finance lease liabilities 55 119 Current portion of obligations under operating lease liabilities 950 601 Income tax payable 11 3 Other current liabilities 552 1,105 Total current liabilities 24,752 24,977 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds, mortgages, convertible note payable and other long-term debt 458 646 Convertible note payable, noncurrent 9,049 3,710 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 100 19 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent - 67 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,878 1,901 Indebtedness to related parties, noncurrent 2,395 - Employee benefit plan obligation 4,769 6,768 Deferred income tax liability 2,906 - Other deferred tax liabilities 62 38 Other noncurrent liabilities 57 329 Total noncurrent liabilities 22,674 13,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,426 38,455 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - Class A 400 400 CHF 0.01 par value Authorized - 40,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares Issued and outstanding - 40,021,988 and 40,021,988 shares Common stock - Class B 4,685 2,490 CHF 0.05 par value Authorized - 138,058,468 and 63,234,625 Issued - 88,120,054 and 47,622,689 Outstanding - 80,918,390 and 42,839,554 Share subscription in progress - 1 Treasury stock, at cost (7,201,664 and 4,783,135 shares held) (636) (505) Additional paid-in capital 268,199 224,763 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 1,407 6,940 Accumulated deficit (238,160) (217,820) Total shareholders'equity attributable to WISeKey shareholders 35,895 16,269 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 5,484 (1,843) Total shareholders'equity 41,379 14,426 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 88,805 52,881

The notes are an integral part of our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In managing WISeKey's business on a consolidated basis, WISeKey management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In measuring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing our gross margin and operating margin and when assessing appropriate levels of research and development efforts. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting WISeKey’s business. We believe that they enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, certain non-cash expenses related to acquisitions and share-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in WISeKey's underlying performance. This information also enables investors to compare financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these and other similar items in WISeKey’s non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial statements portion of this release in a schedule entitled "Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited).”

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations

Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) 12 months to December 31, (Million US$) 2021 2020 Operating loss as reported (26.7) (18.5) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation expense 0.5 1.0 Amortization expense on intangibles 0.5 0.6 EBITDA (25.7) (16.9) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 3.8 0.4 Expenses settled in equity 0.1 - M&A-related legal fees 0.9 0.5 M&A-related professional fees - 0.1 Listing-related professional fees 0.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA (20.7) (15.8)





GAAP to Non-GAAP Cash and Cash Equivalents As of December 31, (Million US$) 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents as reported 34.3* 19.7 Restricted cash, current as reported 0.1 2.1 Total Cash and restricted cash 34.4 21.8 * Rounded up

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

