WISeKey International Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Y5 / ISIN: US97727L2007
|
21.01.2026 13:30:10
WISeKey Subsidiary Signs MoU With Spacetalk To Operate Platform Related To Global Space Traffic
(RTTNews) - WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space and Spacetalk SA has signed an MoU to operate an innovative and neutral platform dedicated to global space traffic coordination.
Under this strategic partnership, WISeSat will provide secure and trusted access to the Spacetalk platform through the use of personal digital identities issued via WISeKey's WISeID services.
Benjamin Guyot, Founder and CEO of Spacetalk, commented, "Spacetalk is an accelerator of concrete solutions for space safety. Our voluntary and neutral approach enables immediate and pragmatic action, without waiting for an international political consensus."
WKEY closed at $8.45, down 6.47 percent on the Nasdaq.
