WiseTech Global Aktie

WiseTech Global für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AGET / ISIN: AU000000WTC3

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 06:38:49

WiseTech Signs MoU With Elm To Collaborate On Saudi Logistics Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - WiseTech Global Ltd. (WTC.AX, WTCHF), a developer of logistics execution and supply chain management solutions, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Elm Co. (7203.SR), a Saudi Arabian provider of digital solutions for the public and private sectors, to enhance collaboration in the logistics sector.

Under the MoU, the two companies plan to evaluate and apply modern technologies to spur innovation and deliver advanced solutions aimed at improving efficiency and overall performance in the logistics sector, in line with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation goals.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi Supply Chain and Logistics Conference on December 13, 2025.

WiseTech Global closed trading 1.98% higher at $66.80 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WiseTech Global Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu WiseTech Global Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WiseTech Global Ltd 38,90 3,50% WiseTech Global Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen