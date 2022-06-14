WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan”) to its new VP, Product Design, Stacy All, on June 13, 2022.

As an inducement for Ms. All to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant to Ms. All of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) for 607,142 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years of Ms. All’s service, with 1/4th of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Ms. All’s completion of 12 months of continuous service following commencement of employment, and an additional 1/12th of the remaining RSUs will vest on each Company Vesting Date thereafter. The RSU award is subject to Ms. All’s continuous service through the applicable vesting dates. A "Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

