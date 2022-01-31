Wish Appoints Vijay Talwar as CEO

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Vijay Talwar as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022. Mr. Talwar succeeds Wish’s Founder and former CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, who will continue to serve the Company as a member of the Board.

Vijay Talwar, New CEO of Wish [Context Logic Inc.] (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Talwar is an experienced retail, ecommerce and consumer brand executive who has led significant digital and operational transformations within both established and rapidly growing multinational enterprises. In his most recent role as CEO of Foot Locker’s Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) business, he was credited with building a strong, customer-focused, omni-channel retail business and increasing sales, profitability, and market share. Previously, as President of Foot Locker Digital, he successfully repositioned the business as the fastest growing and most profitable segment within Foot Locker’s portfolio.

In his role as CEO of Wish, Mr. Talwar will be responsible for leading the strategic execution of Wish’s turnaround plan, which focuses on improving the user and merchant experience through fun and entertaining features, technological innovations, and operational excellence. He will also drive the longer-term growth plans for the business.

"Wish has all the ingredients to be a true leader in the ecommerce space - a great product, an engaging and entertainment-driven social platform, a strong user base, and a world-class team that is highly motivated to deliver on the turnaround plan,” said Mr. Talwar. "I am eager to apply my own experience within the retail and ecommerce space to further refine our focus and put the business back onto a path of growth. I firmly believe the best years for Wish are right ahead of us.”

Prior to joining Foot Locker, Mr. Talwar held several senior executive positions at online jewelry retailer, Blue Nile Inc., where he built its international business from scratch and established a customer-focused culture that led to strong revenue growth. Earlier in his career, Mr. Talwar held various executive roles within Nike, Inc., the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, Bain & Company and Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"Vijay is a strong leader with a track record of leading complex multinational businesses through significant periods of change. His retail and ecommerce experience, which spans both publicly and privately held companies, will be invaluable to Wish as the company continues to refocus its efforts and execute on its ambitious turnaround plan,” said Piotr Szulczewski. "His appointment represents a significant inflection point in Wish’s journey - we’re excited for him to get started.”

This latest appointment follows a series of new C-suite hires at Wish, which include Vivian Liu as the new Chief Financial Officer (formerly CFO of Shutterfly, Inc.), as well as former Google executives Farhang Kassaei and Tarun Jain, who were named Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, respectively.

