Wish Launches Global Brand Campaign to Support Rebrand Effort

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the launch of its global integrated brand campaign, ‘You Wish.’ The multi-channel, multi-market campaign brings to life the experience of shopping on Wish - where the emphasis is on discovery, fun and bargains.

The campaign, developed in partnership with ad agency Whale, tells a story about what would happen if the Wish shopping experience came to life. In the ad, the shopper is sucked through a portal into a new world where she’s presented with an endless selection of unique clothing, makeup and accessories that make her feel like herself. Floating through a gallery of Wish Clips, the Wish experience leaves her feeling inspired and ready to take on the world.

The campaign, which features a custom score, launches in the US on August 15, before rolling out across the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Australia. It will run across TV and streaming, radio, digital, social, influencer marketing and PR. See the ad here.

"Through the ad campaign, we’re bringing Wish to millions of homes around the world and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you’re watching TV, streaming, or listening to the radio, you’ll get a taste of the inspiring and immersive experience of shopping on Wish,” said Vijay Talwar, CEO at Wish. "It’s an important milestone for us after a year of incredible transformation within the business as we continue on our mission to build an even greater world of discovery for our shoppers and merchants. We’re looking forward to hearing our customers’ reactions to the campaign as we bring them into a new and improved world of Wish.”

As part of the campaign, Wish is partnering up with talented creators around the world to widen the reach of the ‘You Wish’ campaign. Wish is excited to work with Adrian Bliss, Baby Tate, Harry Tate and MLMA and believe they are the perfect partners to showcase how Wish provides a discovery-driven personalized shopping experience for all.

The campaign launch comes on the heels of Wish releasing its first phase of its rebrand rollout. Over the last year, Wish has made significant changes to the consumer and merchant experience that encompass faster delivery times, a better shopper experience, and new consumer features. The new brand was accompanied with a refreshed mission statement - "Bargains Made Fun, Discovery Made Easy” - to reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing a unique and serendipitous shopping experience, where consumers can discover new products around the globe, all driven by personalization technology and robust merchandising.

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook, priorities, strategic direction, the success and impact of the rebrand effort, including the "You Wish” advertising campaign, expectations regarding shipping and delivery times, enhanced consumer experience, including the effectiveness of new features, expectations regarding merchant relationships, business operations, and growth initiatives and opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates,” "believes,” "could,” "estimates,” "expects,” "foresees,” "forecasts,” "guidance,” "intends” "goals,” "may,” "might,” "outlook,” "plans,” "potential,” "predicts,” "projects,” "seeks,” "should,” "targets,” "will,” "would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

