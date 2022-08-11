Wish Reveals New Brand Amidst Major Overhaul of User Experience

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week announced the first phase of its rebrand, which includes a new logo, design and an improved app experience.

The rebrand highlights a major period of operational transformation at Wish with faster delivery times, lower refund rates, an updated homepage, and a range of new consumer features. The brighter and bolder logo and design represents the improved Wish experience and better reflects the company’s focus on discovery, fun and bargains.

"We’ve been making major changes at Wish over the past 12 months - particularly around the consumer and merchant experience. We’ve brought our shipping and delivery times down, reduced our customer refund rates and introduced engaging new features such as Wish Clips. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made so far but still have a long way to go to get Wish to the place where we want it to be,” said Vijay Talwar, CEO at Wish. "Our new brand is fresh and exciting, and better captures where we are today and where we want to be in the future. It signals the start of a new era and continues our dedication to putting our customers and our merchants first.”

The Wish rebrand includes a new logo designed to be versatile and provide a more memorable visual identity for Wish. The "w” includes a unique ‘flair’ which can be adapted to highlight cultural moments, special occasions, and promotions. In addition, Wish’s new mission "Bargains Made Fun, Discovery Made Easy” represents the company’s commitment to Wish’s unique discovery-based shopping experience, where consumers can scroll through a varied product selection that is driven by personalization technology and robust merchandising.

Mr. Talwar continued, "We’ll be announcing more improvements to the app experience over the next few months - including the rollout of a new women’s fashion experience, a new deals hub as well as a target of slashing our delivery times to 15 days in each of our key markets by 2023.”

Wish will be supporting the rebrand with a multi-channel, multi-market advertising campaign. The campaign will run across TV and streaming, digital, social media, influencer marketing and affiliate marketing channels.

In June, Wish announced a deal to become an Official Sleeve Partner for Premier League football club Leeds United for the 2022/23 season. As part of the agreement, Wish’s new branding will appear on the uniform of the Leeds United Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams, and will be prominently displayed throughout the home stadium.

