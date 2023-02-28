|
28.02.2023 15:31:00
Wish Stock Is Down 98% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the parent company of the e-commerce platform Wish, plunged 29% on Feb. 24 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenue declined 57% year over year to $123 million, which missed analysts' estimates by $29 million. Its net loss widened from $58 million to $110 million, or $0.16 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.For the full year, Wish's revenue plummeted 73% to $571 million, compared to its 18% decline in 2021, as its net loss widened from $361 million to $384 million. It ended the year with just 20 million monthly active users (MAUs), compared to 74 million MAUs at the end of 2021 and 107 million MAUs at the time of its IPO in late 2020.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
