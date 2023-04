Wish You Could Invest in Elon Musk's StarLink? Here's 1 Way to Invest in Space Internet Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're an internet business looking to make inroads into new markets, what better way to do so than by offering high-speed internet access to those targeted markets? That appears to be the approach Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is taking.In his second annual shareholder letter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provided some updates on the Project Kuiper satellite internet service. Amazon's plan to launch a low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet puts it in competition with Elon Musk's StarLink, which is a subsidiary of SpaceX.The problem for investors is that SpaceX is not a public company like Tesla, another Musk venture. This means that the for the vast majority of would-be investors, buying shares of StarLink isn't an option. But: If you're interested in betting on the emergence of the space economy, Amazon stock could be a great investment. Continue reading