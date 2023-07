Wish You'd Bought Apple Stock in 2009? Top Analyst Dan Ives Says Do This Right Now.

Every investor has one -- the stock that got away. In my case, it was the opportunity to buy shares of Alphabet on Aug. 19, 2004, at the IPO price of about $85 -- even though I'd never yet bought a stock. Like many people at the time, I was excited about buying shares in a company that was a household name, but unclear about the IPO process. I eventually chickened out. The stock went on to gain 5,719%, making it one of the best-performing stocks of the past two decades.Many investors have similar regrets about not buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in early 2009, when the stock was trading for roughly $3 per share. Since then, Apple stock has gained 6,450%, and many investors feel they should have bought the stock before the big run-up.Veteran Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has uncovered an intriguing parallel between Apple and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). If he's right, it could represent a particularly compelling opportunity for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel