Wish You'd Bought at the Bottom? Here's Why It's Not That Important.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many regrets you might have if you've been investing in stocks. Some are reasonable, and others not. For example, it's reasonable to regret selling a great-performing stock too soon, leading to you missing out on big gains. And it's reasonable to regret not having started investing sooner, as that might have led to a fatter portfolio by now.It's not so reasonable, though, to regret not having bought a bunch of stocks when the market bottomed out. Here's a look at why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading