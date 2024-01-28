|
28.01.2024 14:00:00
With 260 Million Subscribers, Is Netflix the King of Streaming?
One of the biggest reasons people decide to cut the cord with cable providers is cost. Although cable companies offer consumers a variety of different packages, the costs associated with traditional television services can be hard to justify if you only watch a limited number of channels. Given this dynamic, streaming services ballooned in popularity over the last several years.Streaming content is offered by a host of different companies. For example, media conglomerate Disney has its own services through Disney+ and Hulu, while broadcasters such as Comcast are looking to get in on the action by offering its own streaming channel, Peacock. Even big tech enterprises including Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon offer streaming services as well.Although the competition is no doubt intense, one company may be emerging as the clear-cut winner of the streaming wars. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an early pioneer of streaming, and is the home of worldwide sensational content, including titles such as Stranger Things and The Queen's Gambit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
