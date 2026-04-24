Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.04.2026 18:36:00
With a 13% Dividend Yield, Is Now the Time to Buy AGNC Stock?
It's been a volatile start to the year for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), but the stock has crept back into positive territory following its first-quarter earnings report, and it still sports a more than 13% dividend yield.AGNC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that holds an assortment of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Because these bonds are backed by government agencies, they carry virtually no default risk, but their carrying values are greatly affected by movements in mortgage spreads and interest rates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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